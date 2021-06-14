About the program

Veterans Bridge to Recovery is for Veterans with serious mental illness diagnoses such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, severe depression, or severe PTSD. We help you define your goals, break goals down into steps, and learn skills to achieve goals. Veterans who join VBR work with a provider, called a coach, to create their recovery plan (a list of goals, steps and resources).



Veterans in the VBR program work as a group to support each other in pursuing healthy goals and activities. Such activities include daily goal-setting, educational classes (topics are selected by Veterans), trips in the community (e.g. visiting museums, parks, zoos), exercising, and providing input into how VBR is run.

How the program works

Members attend VBR programming 2-5 days per week, meet with a coach to make a recovery plan, practice skills in the community and learn about other educational services. Veterans in the VBR program work on goals such as:

Independent living

Building social support and skills, and making friends

Volunteering and getting a job

Losing weight

Learning about fun local activities

Improving communication

Values and mission

We value hope, respect, self-help, health, personal responsibility and lifelong learning.



Our mission is to help Veterans with serious mental illness define and work toward their personal visions of recovery.

Handbook and calendars