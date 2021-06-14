Veterans Bridge to Recovery
Our Veterans Bridge to Recovery (VBR) program will help you set goals, learn skills and apply skills - to reclaim your life.
About the program
Veterans Bridge to Recovery is for Veterans with serious mental illness diagnoses such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, severe depression, or severe PTSD. We help you define your goals, break goals down into steps, and learn skills to achieve goals. Veterans who join VBR work with a provider, called a coach, to create their recovery plan (a list of goals, steps and resources).
Veterans in the VBR program work as a group to support each other in pursuing healthy goals and activities. Such activities include daily goal-setting, educational classes (topics are selected by Veterans), trips in the community (e.g. visiting museums, parks, zoos), exercising, and providing input into how VBR is run.
How the program works
Members attend VBR programming 2-5 days per week, meet with a coach to make a recovery plan, practice skills in the community and learn about other educational services. Veterans in the VBR program work on goals such as:
- Independent living
- Building social support and skills, and making friends
- Volunteering and getting a job
- Losing weight
- Learning about fun local activities
- Improving communication
Values and mission
We value hope, respect, self-help, health, personal responsibility and lifelong learning.
Our mission is to help Veterans with serious mental illness define and work toward their personal visions of recovery.
Talk with your mental health provider or call 612-313-3240 for more information. VBR staff will look at your medical record and talk with you and your providers about VBR and other helpful resources.
Veterans who can join VBR
• Enrolled in VA mental health services
• Have a serious mental illness
• Have problems functioning in the community
• Have difficulties reaching goals on your own
• Want to make changes in your life
Contact
Veterans Bridge to Recovery is located in our Community Resource and Referral Center, 1201 Harmon Place, Minneapolis, MN 55403.
Phone: 612-313-3240
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Additional resources
-
National Center for PTSD
VA PTSD research and treatment
-
National Alliance on Mental Illness
Mental health education and resources
-
National Association of Peer Supporters
People with lived experience helping others
-
National Empowerment Center
Mental health recovery information and resources
-
Mental Health Minnesota
Mental health education and advocacy