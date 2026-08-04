Veterans Bridge to Recovery
Our Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center (PRRC), locally named Veterans Bridge to Recovery (VBR), will help you set goals and use skills to reclaim your life.
About the program
Veterans Bridge to Recovery is for Veterans with serious mental illness diagnoses such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, severe depression, or severe PTSD. We help you define your goals, break goals down into steps, and learn skills to achieve goals. Veterans who join VBR work with a provider, called a coach, to create their recovery plan (a list of goals, steps and resources).
Veterans in the VBR program work as a group to support each other in pursuing healthy goals and activities. Such activities include daily goal-setting, educational classes (topics are selected by Veterans), trips in the community (e.g. visiting museums, parks, zoos), exercising, and providing input into how VBR is run.
How the program works
VBR is considered an intensive outpatient psychosocial rehabilitation service where members attend programming 2-5 days per week, meet with a recovery coach to make a recovery plan, practice skills in the community and learn about other educational services. Veterans in the VBR program work on goals such as:
- Managing mental health symptoms and regulating emotions
- Integrating into the community
- Building social support and making friends
- Volunteering and getting a job
- Losing weight and quitting smoking
- Learning about fun local activities
- Independent living
- Improving communication
Values and mission
We value hope, respect, self-help, health, personal responsibility and lifelong learning.
Our mission is to help Veterans with serious mental illness define and work toward their personal visions of recovery.
Handbook and calendars
Find out more
Talk with your mental health provider or call
Veterans who can join VBR
• Enrolled in VA mental health services
• Have a serious mental illness
• Have problems functioning in the community
• Have difficulties reaching goals on your own
• Want to make changes in your life
Contact
Veterans Bridge to Recovery is located in our Community Resource and Referral Center, 1201 Harmon Place, Minneapolis, MN 55403.
Phone:
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Additional resources
VA PTSD research and treatment
Mental health education and resources
Mental health recovery information and resources
Mental health education and advocacy
Peer support groups welcome all Veterans at any stage of recovery who have lived experiences of mental illness or substance use.