Women Veteran care

Care we provide at Minneapolis VA health care

Our women's health program offers complete health care for Women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery and breast care. Our services for Women Veterans include:

Breast Imaging

Cervical Cancer screening

Mental health care and counseling

Lifestyle wellness services

Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy

Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation

Women Veterans Call Center

The Women Veterans Call Center provides Women Veterans information about VA services and resources, benefits and eligibility. The toll-free line is available Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m. ET and on Saturdays 8:00 a.m.–6:30 p.m. ET. Please see our Women Veterans Call Center website or call 855-VA-WOMEN (855-829-6636). Call, chat or text are all available.