Women Veteran care
Minneapolis VA Health Care System supports the health, welfare and dignity of Women Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A Women Veteran care coordinator can help you get the services you need.
Connect with a care coordinator
Women Veterans Program Manager
VA Minneapolis health care
Phone: 612-467-2487
Care we provide at Minneapolis VA health care
Our women's health program offers complete health care for Women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery and breast care. Our services for Women Veterans include:
- Breast Imaging
- Cervical Cancer screening
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation
Women Veterans Call Center
The Women Veterans Call Center provides Women Veterans information about VA services and resources, benefits and eligibility. The toll-free line is available Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m. ET and on Saturdays 8:00 a.m.–6:30 p.m. ET. Please see our Women Veterans Call Center website or call 855-VA-WOMEN (855-829-6636). Call, chat or text are all available.