 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Locations

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

Main locations

Minneapolis VA Medical Center

One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN 55417-2309
Directions
Main phone: 612-725-2000
Mental health clinic: 612-467-1921
Minneapolis VA Medical Center 480x330

Health clinic locations

Albert Lea VA Clinic

2115 East Main Street
Albert Lea, MN 56007-3920
Directions
Main phone: 507-379-5530
Mental health clinic: 612-467-1921
photo of the Albert Lea VA Clinic, a one-story, light tan brick building with wood slat accents

Chippewa Valley VA Clinic

475 Chippewa Mall Drive, Suite 418
Chippewa Falls, WI 54729-5047
Directions
Main phone: 715-720-3780
Mental health clinic: 612-467-1921
CBOC_ChippewaValley

Ely VA Clinic

720 East Miners Drive
Ely, MN 55731-1400
Directions
Main phone: 218-365-0001
CBOC_Ely

Fort Snelling VA Clinic

Limited services and hours
1 Federal Drive
Fort Snelling, MN 55111-4080
Directions
Main phone: 612-467-7910
Mental health clinic: 612-467-1921
Fort Snelling VA Clinic

Hayward VA Clinic

10369 State Highway 27
Hayward, WI 54843-2530
Directions
Main phone: 715-934-5454
Mental health clinic: 612-467-1921
MVAHCS_Hayward_VACC

Hibbing VA Clinic

990 West 41st Street, Suite 5
Hibbing, MN 55746-3041
Directions
Main phone: 218-263-1400
Mental health clinic: 612-467-1921
CBOC_Hibbing

Lyle C. Pearson Community Based Outpatient Clinic

1961 Premier Drive, Suite 330
Mankato, MN 56001-6494
Directions
Main phone: 507-387-2939
Lyle C. Pearson Community Based Outpatient Clinic

Maplewood VA Clinic

1725 Legacy Parkway, Suite 100
Maplewood, MN 55109-5434
Directions
Main phone: 651-225-5420
Mental health clinic: 612-467-1921
CBOC_Maplewood

Minneapolis VA Clinic

1201 Harmon Place, Community Resource & Referral Center (CRRC), Suite 103
Minneapolis, MN 55403-2043
Directions
Main phone: 612-313-3240
Minneapolis VA Clinic

Northwest Metro VA Clinic

7545 Veterans Drive
Ramsey, MN 55303-7500
Directions
Main phone: 612-467-1100
Mental health clinic: 612-467-1921
CBOC_NWMetro

Rice Lake VA Clinic

2700A College Drive
Rice Lake, WI 54868-2449
Directions
Main phone: 715-236-3355
CBOC_RiceLake

Rochester VA Clinic

3551 Commercial Drive South West, Suite 400
Rochester, MN 55902-2876
Directions
Main phone: 507-252-0885
Mental health clinic: 612-467-1921
MVAHCS_Rochester_VACC

Shakopee VA Clinic

1555 Lusitano Street
Shakopee, MN 55379-4661
Directions
Main phone: 612-629-7109
Mental health clinic: 612-467-1921
photo of the Shakopee VA Clinic, a one story red brick building with multiple square windows

St. James VA Clinic

1212 Heckman Court
St. James, MN 56081-8702
Directions
Main phone: 507-375-9670
Mental health clinic: 612-467-1921
CBOC_StJames

Twin Ports VA Clinic

3520 Tower Avenue
Superior, WI 54880-5335
Directions
Main phone: 715-398-2400
Mental health clinic: 612-467-1921
CBOC_TwinPorts

Other nearby VA locations