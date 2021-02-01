Locations
Main locations
Minneapolis VA Medical Center
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN 55417-2309
Main phone: 612-725-2000
Health clinic locations
Albert Lea VA Clinic
2115 East Main Street
Albert Lea, MN 56007-3920
Main phone: 507-379-5530
Chippewa Valley VA Clinic
475 Chippewa Mall Drive, Suite 418
Chippewa Falls, WI 54729-5047
Main phone: 715-720-3780
Ely VA Clinic
720 East Miners Drive
Ely, MN 55731-1400
Main phone: 218-365-0001
Fort Snelling VA Clinic
1 Federal Drive
Fort Snelling, MN 55111-4080
Main phone: 612-467-7910
Hayward VA Clinic
10369 State Highway 27
Hayward, WI 54843-2530
Main phone: 715-934-5454
Hibbing VA Clinic
990 West 41st Street, Suite 5
Hibbing, MN 55746-3041
Main phone: 218-263-1400
Lyle C. Pearson Community Based Outpatient Clinic
1961 Premier Drive, Suite 330
Mankato, MN 56001-6494
Main phone: 507-387-2939
Maplewood VA Clinic
1725 Legacy Parkway, Suite 100
Maplewood, MN 55109-5434
Main phone: 651-225-5420
Minneapolis VA Clinic
1201 Harmon Place, Community Resource & Referral Center (CRRC), Suite 103
Minneapolis, MN 55403-2043
Main phone: 612-313-3240
Northwest Metro VA Clinic
7545 Veterans Drive
Ramsey, MN 55303-7500
Main phone: 612-467-1100
Rice Lake VA Clinic
2700A College Drive
Rice Lake, WI 54868-2449
Main phone: 715-236-3355
Rochester VA Clinic
3551 Commercial Drive South West, Suite 400
Rochester, MN 55902-2876
Main phone: 507-252-0885
Shakopee VA Clinic
1555 Lusitano Street
Shakopee, MN 55379-4661
Main phone: 612-629-7109
St. James VA Clinic
1212 Heckman Court
St. James, MN 56081-8702
Main phone: 507-375-9670
Twin Ports VA Clinic
3520 Tower Avenue
Superior, WI 54880-5335
Main phone: 715-398-2400