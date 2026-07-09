Albert Lea VA Clinic

Complementary and integrative approaches like acupuncture, yoga, and meditation can improve mental health, help you manage pain, and promote wellness.

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

To register for groups and classes, or if you have questions, contact the Center for Integrative Health and Healing at .

We provide in-person and or virtual complementary interventions that may be used alongside standard medical treatment provided by your medical team, such as:

Acupuncture Services, Integrative Education, Mindfulness Practices, Therapeutic Movement (yoga, QiGong, Tai Chi) and Art Therapy.

Veterans can get access to these services by contacting the Center for Integrative Health and Healing at