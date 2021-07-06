Albert Lea VA Clinic

Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure

We offer easy-to-follow weight management plans backed by the latest science. Our experts can help you reduce health risks, prevent or reverse some diseases and live a better—and even longer—life.

Contact information

2115 East Main Street

Hours

day hours Mon. 730AM-430PM Tue. 730AM-430PM Wed. 730AM-430PM Thu. 730AM-430PM Fri. 730AM-430PM Sat. Closed Sun. Closed

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Referral required? Yes

Walk-ins accepted? No