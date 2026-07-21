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Ely VA Clinic

Our outpatient clinic provides primary care and specialty health services, including mental health care, women's health care, and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our Ely VA Clinic.

Location and contact information

Address

720 East Miners Drive
Ely, MN 55731-1400

Phone numbers

Main phone:

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: Closed
  • Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: Closed
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
photo of a square building made of red brick and grey wood, flags and sky are visible

Prepare for your visit

Select a topic to learn more.

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability: Ely VA Clinic campus has wheelchairs upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.

Although County Veterans Service Officers (CVSO) are not affiliated with VA, they collaborate with VA and other organizations serving Veterans.

Other services at VA Minneapolis health care

Health services offered here

Select a topic to learn more.

Allergy, asthma and immunology

We offer services and treatment for Veterans with allergies, asthma and other immune system conditions.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We diagnose, evaluate and treat your asthma, allergies and non-HIV immune deficiencies. Our services include:

  • Skin tests, blood tests and other exams to identify food, drug, insect, pollen, animal, dust and other allergies
  • Prescribing and managing allergy medications that can ease your symptoms by reducing your immune system response to the things that cause your allergic reaction
  • Performing asthma tests to measure lung function and see how much air moves in and out as you breathe
  • Prescribing long-term and quick-relief asthma medications to reduce inflammation and open your swollen airways
  • Specialized treatments for your immune deficiency disorders

Amputation care

If you face or have had an amputation, our team will support you with thoughtful, compassionate care.

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

If you’ve had a major limb removed, our specialists can create a health care plan to help you to live independently. Our support services include:

  • Physical, occupational and recreational therapy
  • Nutrition, wellness and mental health counseling
  • Prosthetic support to help you choose your artificial limb and use it effectively
  • Limb loss education and training to help you with daily living, like coping techniques, mobility tips, driving skills and scar care
  • Medical and surgical consultations with other specialties
  • PAVE care to help prevent or delay limb loss (available at Albert Lea, Chippewa Valley, Ely, Hayward, Hibbing, Lyle C. Pearson/Mankato, Maplewood, Northwest Metro, Rice Lake, Rochester, Shakopee, St. James, and Twin Ports VA Clinics, and the Minneapolis VA medical center)

Learn more about the VA amputation system of care

Laboratory and pathology

We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:

  • Study of blood, urine and other bodily fluids for illness management
  • Testing for infectious diseases
  • Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
  • Autopsy services

Mental health care

Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD

If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:

  • Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and depression
  • Marriage and relationship problems
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
  • Anxiety, addictive behaviors and personality disorders
  • Aggressive or self-harming behaviors

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

MOVE! weight management

Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure

We offer easy-to-follow weight management plans backed by the latest science. Our experts can help you reduce health risks, prevent or reverse some diseases and live a better—and even longer—life.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

VA’s MOVE!® Weight Management Program for Veterans can help you adopt a healthy lifestyle, meet your health goals, and manage your weight. MOVE! is about much more than weight. It is about increasing your ability and confidence to achieve your health goals. MOVE!’s basic ideas—helping you learn tools and approaches for healthy eating and physical activity—are easy to follow and based on the latest research.

Learn more about MOVE!

Nutrition, food, and dietary care

Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:

  • Cardiovascular and heart health
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
  • Eating disorders and digestive health
  • Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
  • Weight management

Learn more and connect with a VA dietitian

Pharmacy

Our specialists provide a full range of services to help you get and understand your prescription medicines and supplies. You can refill VA prescriptions online, by phone or by mail.

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our pharmacy staff work with your health care team to provide medication management along with your overall care. Pharmacy also provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. 

  • Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail

Learn more about our pharmacy

Primary care

Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:

  • Labs and blood work
  • Mental health care
  • Women's health care
  • Radiology
  • Social services
  • Telehealth

Pulmonary medicine

Common conditions: tuberculosis, respiratory conditions, sleep apnea, sleep problems

Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea.

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea.

Telehealth

With VA telehealth, you can get care from your health providers without having to travel. Get checkups and treatment, talk about your care and more—from home or elsewhere.

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:

  • Mental health
  • Retinal care (eye)
  • Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
  • Dermatology
  • Rehabilitation
  • Primary care

Some primary specialty medicine and surgery specialty care services are also available via telehealth if deemed appropriate by your provider.

Learn more about telehealth

Whole health

Whole health puts you at the center of care, rather than your illnesses or conditions. We work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is not required

Appointments

We offer the opportunity to explore and enhance your health and wellbeing through participation in variety of services. If you are interested in learning more, please call us at .

Main Phone

Main Phone

Whole Health Program

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our whole health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being, and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals, and overall health. It includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care. Our whole health program includes:

  • Virtual coaching and group programs
    • Intro to Whole Health
    • Whole Health Coaching (1-to-1)
    • Taking Charge of My Life and Health (group coaching)
    • Mind Body Skills Group
    • Hypertension Shared Medical appointment (Blood pressure management group)
    • Empowered Relief (pain management group)
  • In-person coaching and group programs
    • Taking Charge of My Life and Health (group coaching)
    • Mind Body Skills Group
    • NADA protocol acupuncture (group)
    • Empowered Relief (pain management group)

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Women Veteran care

Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram

We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our women's health program offers complete health care for Women Veterans of all ages. Our services for Women Veterans include:

  • Breast imaging
  • Cervical cancer screening
  • Mental health care and counseling
  • Lifestyle wellness services
  • Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
  • Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation

Learn more and connect with a Women Veterans Program Manager

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