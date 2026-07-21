Ely VA Clinic

Whole health puts you at the center of care, rather than your illnesses or conditions. We work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.

Visit our office, by appointment only A referral is not required Appointments We offer the opportunity to explore and enhance your health and wellbeing through participation in variety of services. If you are interested in learning more, please call us at . Main Phone Main Phone Whole Health Program Service Hours The service hours are the same as our facility hours.