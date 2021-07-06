Hayward VA Clinic

Our specialists provide a full range of services to help you get and understand your prescription medicines and supplies. You can refill VA prescriptions online, by phone or by mail.

Contact information

10369 State Highway 27

Hours

day hours Mon. 730AM-430PM Tue. 730AM-430PM Wed. Closed Thu. 730AM-430PM Fri. 730AM-430PM Sat. Closed Sun. Closed

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Referral required? Yes

Walk-ins accepted? No