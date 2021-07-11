Lyle C. Pearson Community Based Outpatient Clinic

Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible.

Contact information

1961 Premier Drive, Suite 330

Hours

day hours Mon. 730AM-430PM Tue. 730AM-430PM Wed. 730AM-430PM Thu. 730AM-430PM Fri. 730AM-430PM Sat. Closed Sun. Closed

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Referral required? Yes

Walk-ins accepted? No