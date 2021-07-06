 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Minneapolis VA Clinic

Our Community Resource & Referral Center (CRRC) offers support programs for Veterans who are homeless. Below, you’ll find our address, hours and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our CRRC.

Make an appointment
Register for care
Pharmacy

Location and contact information

Address

1201 Harmon Place, Community Resource & Referral Center (CRRC), Suite 103
Minneapolis, MN 55403-2043

Phone numbers

Main phone: 612-313-3240

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 730AM-600PM
  • Tue: 730AM-600PM
  • Wed: 730AM-600PM
  • Thu: 730AM-600PM
  • Fri: 730AM-600PM
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Minneapolis VA Clinic

Prepare for your visit

Click on a topic for more details.

In the spotlight at Minneapolis VA Health Care System

Get help from a patient advocate Access your health records Find a phone number
Check your billing, insurance, and payment options Volunteer or donate Compare our performance with non-VA facilities.

Health services offered here

Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.

Get updates from VA Minneapolis health care

Last updated: