Minneapolis VA Clinic
Our Community Resource & Referral Center (CRRC) offers support programs for Veterans who are homeless. Below, you’ll find our address, hours and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our CRRC.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Clinical hours
- Mon: 730AM-600PM
- Tue: 730AM-600PM
- Wed: 730AM-600PM
- Thu: 730AM-600PM
- Fri: 730AM-600PM
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
In the spotlight at Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Health services offered here
Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.