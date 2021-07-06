 Skip to Content
St. James VA Clinic

Our outpatient clinic provides primary care and specialty health services, including mental health care, radiology, nutrition, and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our St. James VA Clinic.

Pharmacy

Location and contact information

Address

1212 Heckman Court
St. James, MN 56081-8702

Phone numbers

Main phone: 507-375-9670
Mental health clinic: 612-467-1921

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 730AM-430PM
  • Tue: Closed
  • Wed: Closed
  • Thu: 730AM-430PM
  • Fri: 730AM-430PM
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Health services offered here

Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.

