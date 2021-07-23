iBOT Personal Mobility Device Donation Benefits Veterans Experiencing Chronic and/or Complex Illness and Injury

PRESS RELEASE

July 23, 2021

Print

Minneapolis , MN — Two iBOT Personal Mobility Devices will be donated to Minneapolis VA Health Care System’s Spinal Cord Injury Unit and a deserving Veteran in need.

VA New England Center for Innovation Excellence (NECIE) iBOT Personal Mobility Device (PMD) donation to benefit Veterans experiencing chronic and/or complex illness and injury.

WHEN: Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 10:00am

WHAT: Two iBOT Personal Mobility Devices will be donated to Minneapolis VA Health Care System’s Spinal Cord Injury and Disorder (SCI/D) Center and a deserving Veteran in need; demonstration of the revolutionary wheelchair.

WHO: Director, Minneapolis VA Health Care System; Dean Kamen, Inventor of the iBOT® PMD and President, DEKA Research and Development

WHERE: Minneapolis VA Health Care System, Spinal Cord Injury and Disorder Center pavilion (located outside of the Spinal Cord Injury and Disorder Center entrance on the south side of the medical center), One Veterans Drive, Minneapolis, MN

WHY: Donation to VA SCI/D Center, Minneapolis VA Healthcare System; Demonstration IBOT® PMD and Veteran acceptance of donated IBOT® PMD from Mobius Mobility, LLC.