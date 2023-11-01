News Releases for Minneapolis VA Health Care System.

September 06, 2024 Today, Minneapolis VA Medical Center announced that it received a 5 of 5 star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings.

September 05, 2024 Nearly 100 Veterans are taking part in the 2024 Minneapolis Veterans Creative Arts Competition presented by the Minneapolis VA Health Care System’s Recreation and Creative Arts Therapies Department.

July 16, 2024 In advance of the groundbreaking for a new Women’s Clinic at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center, leaders announce they are now accepting nominations for a Women Veteran to name the clinic after.

June 27, 2024 The Minneapolis VA Health Care System is proud to announce it will once again host a resource table at Twin Cities Pride in Loring Park June 29-30.

May 29, 2024 In time for Research Week, Minneapolis VA Health Care System celebrates the grand opening of a new Clinical Research Wing on May 30 at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center.

May 20, 2024 The Minneapolis VA Health Care System is proud to announce the opening of a new Pop-Up Food Pantry on premise Tuesday, May 21st.

May 10, 2024 For the tenth year in a row, the Minneapolis VA Medical Center has been named one of the Top 25 hospitals in the country by Practice Greenhealth, the nation’s leading organization dedicated to environmental sustainability in health care from 500 hospitals that applied.

March 11, 2024 The Minneapolis VA Health Care System announces the opening of the Interprofessional Education and Collaboration Center (IPECC).

February 13, 2024 The Minneapolis VA Medical Center will recognize and honor hospitalized Veterans during a National Salute to Veteran Patients program on Valentine’s Day.