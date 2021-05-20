Privacy and patient rights

Please review these guidelines before you visit a patient at our hospital.

Minneapolis VA Medical Center

One Veterans Drive

Minneapolis, MN 55417-2309

Visiting hours and guidelines

Patient visiting hours are from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. You should report to the nurse's station before going to a patient's room. We encourage family and friends to visit patients in our facilities.

All visitors must go through a COVID-19 screening at the point of entry into the hospital

All visitors must wear a mask throughout their stay or will they be required to leave the building

Visitors should limit movement through the facility as much as possible

Some areas of the facility have additional measures in place, visitors must comply with any area-specific rules or will be required to leave the building

At the end of their visit, visitors should exit the hospital in a timely manner to minimize unnecessary face-to-face exposure to other patients or staff

Visitors may be instructed to leave by hospital staff at any time

Visiting outpatient clinics, the emergency department and procedure areas

Patients may be accompanied by one visitor

Visiting inpatient areas

For patients not known or suspected to be infected with the COVID-19 virus each inpatient can have one visitor per day

Patient care by unit staff always takes precedence to visitors

Individual units may have additional visitor restrictions or restricted hours, including no visitors at all

Patient Family Center

Located on the first floor inside the Outpatient Entrance, the Patient Family Center can help you with:

Lodging for Veterans and their attendants, including Fisher House

Travel pay

Appointment rescheduling

Hours are 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. At other times, go to the front desk in Urgent Care for help.

Bringing children to visit

Children of all ages can visit patients at our medical center. Children under age 12 should be supervised by an adult.

Internet, cell phones and electronic devices

There is a wireless network in the medical center. There is also limited internet access for families and patients in the Patient Education Center, located on the first floor. The hours are from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Cell phones and electronic devices are permitted within the hospital, except for the following areas:

Intensive Care and Step-down units

OR and Post-Anesthesia Care Units

Dialysis

Cardiac Catheterization lab

Emergency Room

CT, MRI, and Interventional Radiology

Please turn your phone off before entering restricted cell phone-use areas. We request that visitors use phones with the courtesy of others in mind.

Limiting your visit

Our doctors may limit, restrict, or deny visits for the medical well-being of a patient. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.

Prohibited items

You can't bring weapons, alcohol, or illegal drugs into the building. Because the VA medical center is federal property, all visitors and bags may be searched.

Security

The VA police patrol the buildings and parking lots every hour of every day. Our police service is located on the first floor of the medical center.

Report to the VA police any suspicious or criminal activity, vehicle accidents, and personal property losses on the facility grounds.

VA general visitation policy

The medical center respects the patient's right to make decisions about their care, treatment and services, and to involve the patient's family in care, treatment, and services decisions to the extent permitted by the patient or surrogate decision-maker.

"Family" is defined as a group of two or more persons united by blood, or adoptive, martial, domestic partnership, or other legal ties. The family may also be a person or persons not legally related to the individual (such as significant other, friend or caregiver) whom the individual considers to be family. A family member may be the surrogate decision-maker, as defined in VHA Handbook 1004.02, if authorized to make care decisions for the individual, should he or she lose decision-making capacity or choose to delegate decision making to another.

The medical center allows a family member, friend or other individual to be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of stay. The medical center allows for the presence of a support individual of the patient's choice, unless the individual's presence infringes on other's rights or safety, or is medically or therapeutically contraindicated. The individual may or may not be the patient's surrogate decision-maker or legally authorized representative.

The hospital prohibits discrimination based on age, race, ethnicity, religion, culture, language, physical or mental disability, socioeconomic status, sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression.

Administrative hours

Normal administrative hours are Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., however, the medical center is operational 24-hours per day, 7-days per week for patient care services. We encourage all vendors, salespersons and others who come to the medical center campus for various administrative and economic reasons to make your visits within established business hours.

Advance directives

Report patient quality of care concerns

Patient advocates may be contacted directly for patient quality care concerns. In person, the patient advocates are located in room 4M-101 in the Minneapolis VA medical center, or call the office at 612-467-2106.

Visit the Joint Commission page to report concerns you have about the quality of patient care.