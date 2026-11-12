Find VA policies on privacy and patient rights, family rights, visitation, and more.

Please review these guidelines before you visit a patient at our hospital.

Minneapolis VA Medical Center

One Veterans Drive

Minneapolis, MN 55417-2309

Visiting non-high risk areas

For inpatients who do not have respiratory symptoms, there are no visitor restrictions. Follow signage regarding additional safety measures such as facemask use for Veterans and visitors.

Visiting high risk areas

High risk areas will be identified with signage and masks will be made available in each area.

For inpatients, CLC and SCI/D patients may have 2 indoor visitors per resident/Veteran per day and 5 outdoor visitors per resident/Veteran per day. Additional exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis (i.e.: compassionate care).

Visitors must be at least 2 years old.

In 1D (HPC/CLC), 1E, 1F, and SCI/D facemasks are optional for Veterans and residents; and for visitors, facemasks are required in common areas and may be removed upon visits in resident’s private room.

In 2P (ICU), 3F (including infusion center), ED, 3U, and 3V, SV-4 (Rad/Onc) facemasks are required for Veterans when on the unit; and for visitors, facemasks are required.

Visiting hours and guidelines

Patient visiting hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. You should report to the nurse's station before going to a patient's room. We encourage family and friends to visit patients in our facilities.

Visitors should not enter the facility if they have respiratory symptoms.

Some areas of the facility have additional measures in place, visitors must comply with any area-specific rules or will be required to leave the building.

Visitors may be instructed to leave by hospital staff at any time.

Bringing children to visit

Children of all ages can visit patients at our medical center. Children under age 12 should be supervised by an adult.

Internet, cell phones and electronic devices

There is a wireless network in the medical center. There is also limited internet access for families and patients in the Patient Education Center, located on the first floor. The hours are from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Cell phones and electronic devices are permitted within the hospital, except for the following areas:

Intensive Care and Step-down units

OR and Post-Anesthesia Care Units

Dialysis

Cardiac Catheterization lab

Emergency Room

CT, MRI, and Interventional Radiology

Please turn your phone off before entering restricted cell phone-use areas. We request that visitors use phones with the courtesy of others in mind.

Limiting your visit

Our doctors may limit, restrict, or deny visits for the medical well-being of a patient. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.

Prohibited items

You can't bring weapons, alcohol, or illegal drugs into the building. Because the VA medical center is federal property, all visitors and bags may be searched.