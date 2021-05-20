Policies
Find VA policies on privacy and patient rights, family rights, visitation, and more.
Privacy and patient rights
Read VA's national privacy and patient rights policies
Family rights
Read VA's national family rights policy
Visitation policy
Please review these guidelines before you visit a patient at our hospital.
Minneapolis VA Medical Center
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN 55417-2309
Visiting hours and guidelines
Patient visiting hours are from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. You should report to the nurse's station before going to a patient's room. We encourage family and friends to visit patients in our facilities.
- All visitors must go through a COVID-19 screening at the point of entry into the hospital
- All visitors must wear a mask throughout their stay or will they be required to leave the building
- Visitors should limit movement through the facility as much as possible
- Some areas of the facility have additional measures in place, visitors must comply with any area-specific rules or will be required to leave the building
- At the end of their visit, visitors should exit the hospital in a timely manner to minimize unnecessary face-to-face exposure to other patients or staff
- Visitors may be instructed to leave by hospital staff at any time
Visiting outpatient clinics, the emergency department and procedure areas
- Patients may be accompanied by one visitor
Visiting inpatient areas
- For patients not known or suspected to be infected with the COVID-19 virus each inpatient can have one visitor per day
- Patient care by unit staff always takes precedence to visitors
- Individual units may have additional visitor restrictions or restricted hours, including no visitors at all
Patient Family Center
Located on the first floor inside the Outpatient Entrance, the Patient Family Center can help you with:
- Lodging for Veterans and their attendants, including Fisher House
- Travel pay
- Appointment rescheduling
Hours are 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. At other times, go to the front desk in Urgent Care for help.
Bringing children to visit
Children of all ages can visit patients at our medical center. Children under age 12 should be supervised by an adult.
Internet, cell phones and electronic devices
There is a wireless network in the medical center. There is also limited internet access for families and patients in the Patient Education Center, located on the first floor. The hours are from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Cell phones and electronic devices are permitted within the hospital, except for the following areas:
- Intensive Care and Step-down units
- OR and Post-Anesthesia Care Units
- Dialysis
- Cardiac Catheterization lab
- Emergency Room
- CT, MRI, and Interventional Radiology
Please turn your phone off before entering restricted cell phone-use areas. We request that visitors use phones with the courtesy of others in mind.
Limiting your visit
Our doctors may limit, restrict, or deny visits for the medical well-being of a patient. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.
Prohibited items
You can't bring weapons, alcohol, or illegal drugs into the building. Because the VA medical center is federal property, all visitors and bags may be searched.
Security
The VA police patrol the buildings and parking lots every hour of every day. Our police service is located on the first floor of the medical center.
Report to the VA police any suspicious or criminal activity, vehicle accidents, and personal property losses on the facility grounds.
VA general visitation policy
The medical center respects the patient's right to make decisions about their care, treatment and services, and to involve the patient's family in care, treatment, and services decisions to the extent permitted by the patient or surrogate decision-maker.
"Family" is defined as a group of two or more persons united by blood, or adoptive, martial, domestic partnership, or other legal ties. The family may also be a person or persons not legally related to the individual (such as significant other, friend or caregiver) whom the individual considers to be family. A family member may be the surrogate decision-maker, as defined in VHA Handbook 1004.02, if authorized to make care decisions for the individual, should he or she lose decision-making capacity or choose to delegate decision making to another.
The medical center allows a family member, friend or other individual to be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of stay. The medical center allows for the presence of a support individual of the patient's choice, unless the individual's presence infringes on other's rights or safety, or is medically or therapeutically contraindicated. The individual may or may not be the patient's surrogate decision-maker or legally authorized representative.
The hospital prohibits discrimination based on age, race, ethnicity, religion, culture, language, physical or mental disability, socioeconomic status, sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression.
Contacting a patient
Patient Name (Patient Room Number)
c/o Minneapolis VA Health Care System
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN 55417
Administrative hours
Normal administrative hours are Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., however, the medical center is operational 24-hours per day, 7-days per week for patient care services. We encourage all vendors, salespersons and others who come to the medical center campus for various administrative and economic reasons to make your visits within established business hours.
Advance directives
Read VA's national policy on advance directives (PDF)
Report patient quality of care concerns
Patient advocates may be contacted directly for patient quality care concerns. In person, the patient advocates are located in room 4M-101 in the Minneapolis VA medical center, or call the office at 612-467-2106.
Visit the Joint Commission page to report concerns you have about the quality of patient care.