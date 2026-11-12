Policies
Find VA policies on privacy and patient rights, family rights, visitation, and more.
Privacy and patient rights
Read VA's national privacy and patient rights policies
Notice of privacy practices
Download our notice of privacy practices (PDF)
Family rights
Read VA's national privacy and patient rights policies
Visitation policy
Please review these guidelines before you visit a patient at our hospital.
Minneapolis VA Medical Center
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN 55417-2309
Visiting non-high risk areas
- For inpatients who do not have respiratory symptoms, there are no visitor restrictions. Follow signage regarding additional safety measures such as facemask use for Veterans and visitors.
Visiting high risk areas
High risk areas will be identified with signage and masks will be made available in each area.
- For inpatients, CLC and SCI/D patients may have 2 indoor visitors per resident/Veteran per day and 5 outdoor visitors per resident/Veteran per day. Additional exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis (i.e.: compassionate care).
- Visitors must be at least 2 years old.
- In 1D (HPC/CLC), 1E, 1F, and SCI/D facemasks are optional for Veterans and residents; and for visitors, facemasks are required in common areas and may be removed upon visits in resident’s private room.
- In 2P (ICU), 3F (including infusion center), ED, 3U, and 3V, SV-4 (Rad/Onc) facemasks are required for Veterans when on the unit; and for visitors, facemasks are required.
Visiting hours and guidelines
Patient visiting hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. You should report to the nurse's station before going to a patient's room. We encourage family and friends to visit patients in our facilities.
- Visitors should not enter the facility if they have respiratory symptoms.
- Some areas of the facility have additional measures in place, visitors must comply with any area-specific rules or will be required to leave the building.
- Visitors may be instructed to leave by hospital staff at any time.
Bringing children to visit
Children of all ages can visit patients at our medical center. Children under age 12 should be supervised by an adult.
Internet, cell phones and electronic devices
There is a wireless network in the medical center. There is also limited internet access for families and patients in the Patient Education Center, located on the first floor. The hours are from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Cell phones and electronic devices are permitted within the hospital, except for the following areas:
- Intensive Care and Step-down units
- OR and Post-Anesthesia Care Units
- Dialysis
- Cardiac Catheterization lab
- Emergency Room
- CT, MRI, and Interventional Radiology
Please turn your phone off before entering restricted cell phone-use areas. We request that visitors use phones with the courtesy of others in mind.
Limiting your visit
Our doctors may limit, restrict, or deny visits for the medical well-being of a patient. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.
Prohibited items
You can't bring weapons, alcohol, or illegal drugs into the building. Because the VA medical center is federal property, all visitors and bags may be searched.
Security
The VA police patrol the buildings and parking lots every hour of every day. Our police service is located on the first floor of the medical center.
Report to the VA police any suspicious or criminal activity, vehicle accidents, and personal property losses on the facility grounds.
VA general visitation policy
The medical center respects the patient's right to make decisions about his or her care, treatment and services, and to involve the patient's family in care, treatment, and services decisions to the extent permitted by the patient or surrogate decision-maker.
"Family" is defined as a group of two or more persons united by blood, or adoptive, marital, domestic partnership, or other legal ties. The family may also be a person or persons not legally related to the individual (such as significant other, friend or caregiver) whom the individual considers to be family. A family member may be the surrogate decision-maker, as defined in VHA Handbook 1004.02, if authorized to make care decisions for the individual, should he or she lose decision-making capacity or choose to delegate decision making to another.
The medical center allows a family member, friend or other individual to be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of their stay. The medical center allows for the presence of a support individual of the patient's choice, unless the individual's presence infringes on others’ rights or safety, or is medically or therapeutically contraindicated. The individual may or may not be the patient's surrogate decision-maker or legally authorized representative.
The hospital prohibits discrimination based on age, race, ethnicity, religion, culture, language, physical or mental disability, socioeconomic status, sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression.
Advance directives
When faced with difficult decisions about health care, you may struggle with the question of "what should be done?" These resources can help you deal with tough decisions about health care and how to plan for it.
Health Care Ethics Resources for Veterans, Patients, and Families
VA Form 10-0137 - VA Advance Directive: Durable Power of Attorney for Health Care and Living Will
What You Should Know about Advance Directives
Report patient quality of care concerns
Visit the Joint Commission page to report concerns you have about the quality of patient care.