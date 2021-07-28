Chronic Pain Rehabilitation Program

Participants who have completed CPRP report less pain, less depression and improved daily activity. Participants and their families report a high level of satisfaction and recommend this program for others living with chronic pain.

Our team of pain rehabilitation specialists know you are in pain and we want to help you improve your quality of life, even when curing your chronic pain is not possible. We are committed to doing our best to support you; building new skills to help manage your pain, decreasing your reliance on certain medications and increasing your activity level to improve your ability to live your life fully.

About CPRP

Who CPRP is for

CPRP may be a good fit for you if:

Pain is controlling more and more of your life.

You want to work with a team of compassionate pain specialists to improve your quality of life.

You are willing to taper off opioid pain medications in a supportive setting. You are also welcome in this program if you do not take opioid medication.

What you can expect from CPRP

CPRP runs Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for 4 weeks. While in the program, you can stay on hospital property or travel home each day if you live nearby. Meals are provided while at the medical center.

Your family and friends are invited to attend a day-long session designed to teach them how to support and help you while you are in CPRP and after you finish the program. After completion of CPRP, you will have periodic appointments with team members and optional support group sessions for 12 months; this helps to maintain progress.

How to get referred to CPRP

If you and your pain provider decide that CPRP might be the best choice for you, you will be referred to the Minneapolis VA Comprehensive Pain Center for an evaluation. If you receive care outside of Minneapolis VA Health Care System, please speak with your pain care provider about submitting an e-consult.

Referral process