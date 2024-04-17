Clinical Simulation Program

Mission and goals

To promote Veteran patient safety and quality of care through simulation-based education with a focus on improved healthcare provider communications and teamwork.

Capabilities of the center

The Minneapolis VA Simulation Center is a 1,500 square foot multidisciplinary and interprofessional center which includes a comprehensive array of innovative simulation education capabilities.

Simulation of adult and pediatric emergencies

Simulation of women’s health services

Simulation of hospital environments using state-of-the-art devices

Advanced procedural simulation for microsurgery, laparoscopic surgery, endoscopy, vascular access and other invasive bedside procedures, and ultrasonography

Operating room and nursing patient room in-situ training

Our teaching and methodology

Our learners are nurses, physicians, military medical personnel, respiratory therapists, anesthesiologists, dentists, radiologists, pharmacists, and laboratory personnel, as well as other health care professionals and health professions trainees.

Using of science-based curriculum and scenario development, we provide an environment for learning reinforced using audio and visual recording and playback capabilities. Learners improve their skills and abilities via objective debriefing sessions with trained clinical simulation instructors.

Certifications

SimLEARN Advanced Tier Certified Simulation Program

Robin Rabey, MSN, RN, CCN

Simulation RN Educator/Coordinator

Phone:

Email: robin.rabey2@va.gov

Simulation Center location

Building 68, Door 68-2, Room 227

One Veterans Drive

Minneapolis, MN 55417