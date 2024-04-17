Clinical Simulation Program
As a Simulation Learning, Education and Research Network (SimLEARN) Advanced Tier Certified Simulation Program, Minneapolis VA trains over 3000 staff per year using simulation equipment, methodology, and technology to support staff education and promote safety and quality of care for Veterans.
The Minneapolis VA Clinical Simulation Program includes a 1500 square foot multidisciplinary and interprofessional Simulation Center in Building 68. Additionally, dedicated simulation space within the medical center building includes a four-bed clinical Nursing Patient Simulation training room and a Virtual Simulation Lab, and a state-of-the-art Interprofessional Education and Collaboration Center (IPECC) opened in 2024. The IPECC is designed to provide a dynamic learning environment where VA staff and health professions trainees can come together to learn, share knowledge, and collaborate on best practices with a learner-centric simulation lab, multipurpose classrooms, and computer lab settings.
Mission and goals
To promote Veteran patient safety and quality of care through simulation-based education with a focus on improved healthcare provider communications and teamwork.
Capabilities of the center
The Minneapolis VA Simulation Center is a 1,500 square foot multidisciplinary and interprofessional center which includes a comprehensive array of innovative simulation education capabilities.
- Simulation of adult and pediatric emergencies
- Simulation of women’s health services
- Simulation of hospital environments using state-of-the-art devices
- Advanced procedural simulation for microsurgery, laparoscopic surgery, endoscopy, vascular access and other invasive bedside procedures, and ultrasonography
- Operating room and nursing patient room in-situ training
Our teaching and methodology
Our learners are nurses, physicians, military medical personnel, respiratory therapists, anesthesiologists, dentists, radiologists, pharmacists, and laboratory personnel, as well as other health care professionals and health professions trainees.
Using of science-based curriculum and scenario development, we provide an environment for learning reinforced using audio and visual recording and playback capabilities. Learners improve their skills and abilities via objective debriefing sessions with trained clinical simulation instructors.
Certifications
- SimLEARN Advanced Tier Certified Simulation Program
Contact
Robin Rabey, MSN, RN, CCN
Simulation RN Educator/Coordinator
Phone:
Email: robin.rabey2@va.gov
Simulation Center location
Building 68, Door 68-2, Room 227
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN 55417