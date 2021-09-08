 Skip to Content
Flu shots

Fighting flu together.

Ways to get your flu shot

Scheduled appointments and inpatient admissions

For enrolled Veterans, the flu vaccine is available at scheduled appointments and during inpatient admissions, starting September 13, 2021 at the Minneapolis VA medical center and our VA community clinics.

Walk-in flu shot clinic at Minneapolis VA medical center

Starting Sep. 13, 2021, enrolled Veterans are also welcome to walk-in to the Minneapolis VA medical center flu shot clinic, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 3 p.m., located in the second-floor atrium (2P) for the flu vaccine.

Drive-up flu shot clinic at our VA community clinics

Enrolled Veterans are also welcome to visit our drive-up flu shot clinic at all 13 of our VA community clinics on the following dates:

  • Thursday, Sep. 23, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, Sep. 30, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, Oct. 7, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, Oct. 14, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Find your closest VA community clinic. Please note: if you would like both the flu and the COVID-19 vaccines you will need to walk-in to the clinic.

