Gastroenterology
Our gastrointestinal (GI) specialists offer treatment and procedures (endoscopy, colonoscopy) for conditions affecting your GI tract, gallbladder, liver and pancreas, including acid reflux, inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis), fatty liver disease, cirrhosis, irritable bowel syndrome, and pancreatitis.
What are digestive diseases
"The digestive system made up of the gastrointestinal tract, liver, pancreas, and gallbladder helps the body digest food. Digestion is important for breaking down food into nutrients, which your body uses for energy, growth, and cell repair.
Some digestive diseases and conditions are acute, lasting only a short time, while others are chronic, or long-lasting."
From the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases - Digestive Diseases
Learn more about different digestive diseases in the Veterans Health Library, including Crohn's disease, how acid reflux affects your throat, and fatty liver disease.
Gastrointestinal care
We diagnose and treat medical conditions in your esophagus, stomach, intestines, colon, and other parts of your digestive system. We can also test and treat other organs, like your liver, pancreas, and gallbladder. Our gastroenterology department provides services like:
- Colonoscopy, esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD), and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), which use an endoscope (a long, flexible tube with a small camera on the end) that lets us examine your digestive system
- Endoscopic ultrasound, which uses high-frequency sound waves to create images that help us diagnose and evaluate digestive and lung diseases
- Manometry study, which tests how well your esophagus is working
- Small bowel capsule endoscopy, which uses a tiny wireless camera that takes pictures as it moves through your digestive system
- 24-hour pH study, which measures how much stomach acid is flowing into your esophagus and helps us assess conditions like severe heartburn and acid reflux
Preparing for your colonoscopy
If you are taking blood thinning medication, you should have received information on the potential need to temporarily stop taking this medication. If you have not received information regarding a possible medication hold, please contact the GI Nurse line at
-
Follow your prep instructions
Be sure to follow the diet and bowel prep instructions exactly as they are written. If you don’t, the test may need to be rescheduled.
GoLYTELY
- If you have received 2 bottles of GoLYTELY, follow the GoLYTELY Extended Prep with Bisacodyl instructions.
- If you have received 1 bottle of GoLYTELY, follow the GoLYTELY with Bisocodyl Prep instructions.
Miralax
- If you have received 2 bottles of Miralax, follow the Extended Miralax with Bisocodyl Prep instructions.
- If you have received 1 bottle of Miralax, follow the Miralax with Bisocodyl Prep instructions.
-
Ask a friend or family member for a ride home
Plan for a friend or family member to drive you home after the test.
DAV transport is not an accepted form of transport unless a friend or family member accompanies you on the ride home.