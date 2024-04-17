What are digestive diseases

"The digestive system made up of the gastrointestinal tract, liver, pancreas, and gallbladder helps the body digest food. Digestion is important for breaking down food into nutrients, which your body uses for energy, growth, and cell repair.

Some digestive diseases and conditions are acute, lasting only a short time, while others are chronic, or long-lasting."

From the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases - Digestive Diseases

Learn more about different digestive diseases in the Veterans Health Library, including Crohn's disease, how acid reflux affects your throat, and fatty liver disease.

Gastrointestinal care

We diagnose and treat medical conditions in your esophagus, stomach, intestines, colon, and other parts of your digestive system. We can also test and treat other organs, like your liver, pancreas, and gallbladder. Our gastroenterology department provides services like:

Colonoscopy, esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD), and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), which use an endoscope (a long, flexible tube with a small camera on the end) that lets us examine your digestive system

Endoscopic ultrasound, which uses high-frequency sound waves to create images that help us diagnose and evaluate digestive and lung diseases

Manometry study, which tests how well your esophagus is working

Small bowel capsule endoscopy, which uses a tiny wireless camera that takes pictures as it moves through your digestive system

24-hour pH study, which measures how much stomach acid is flowing into your esophagus and helps us assess conditions like severe heartburn and acid reflux

Preparing for your colonoscopy

If you are taking blood thinning medication, you should have received information on the potential need to temporarily stop taking this medication. If you have not received information regarding a possible medication hold, please contact the GI Nurse line at .