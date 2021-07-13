Geriatric Research, Education and Clinical Center
Geriatric Research, Education and Clinical Centers (GRECC) are "Centers of Excellence" designed to improve health care and quality of life for older Veterans through the advancement and integration of research, education and clinical care in geriatrics and gerontology. The Minneapolis VA GRECC serves elderly Veterans in VISN 23, which spans Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, and the Dakotas.
Research
The focus of GRECC research is on the aging brain with an emphasis on Alzheimer's disease. Research conducted by GRECC investigators ranges from molecular and cellular biology and brain functions to observational studies about early identification of cognitive impairment, systematic literature reviews on diagnosis and treatment of patients with clinical Alzheimer's-type dementia, and treatment of patients with osteoporosis.
Clinical and education programs
The GRECC clinical program seeks to distinguish, define and disseminate the best ways to identify and treat dementia. We manage a clinical service, conduct clinical studies, and train other health care professionals in geriatric-focused medicine and research. GRECC also offers training opportunities for fellows, residents, and allied health trainees.
Geriatrics community
The VA has long recognized geriatrics as a priority area. The demographic imperative of an aging population impacted the Veterans Health Affairs system earlier than the general healthcare community in the United States.
Resources for Veterans and caregivers
The GRECC at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center offers information and educational resources for Veterans and their caregivers.
Publications
The National Institute on Aging offers a free guide to "Caring for a Person with Alzheimer's Disease." The guide is filled with useful information about legal and financial planning, medications to treat Alzheimer's disease (AD), caring for yourself while caring for your loved one and how to explain AD to family members. For your free copy of this guide, contact the ADEAR Center toll-free at 800-438-4380 or visit www.nia.nih.gov/Alzheimers.
Patient messaging
My HealtheVet is the VA web-based application that allows Veterans and their caregivers to communicate directly with their GRECC providers using secure messaging.
Community resources
Alzheimer's Disease Education and Referral Center
Washington University in St. Louis
Statewide information, advice and referral including caregiver coaching - 800-333-2433
Contact and location
GRECC
Room 4L-100
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN 55417
Phone: 612-467-2051
Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.