Geriatric Research, Education and Clinical Center

Resources for Veterans and caregivers

The GRECC at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center offers information and educational resources for Veterans and their caregivers.

Publications

The National Institute on Aging offers a free guide to "Caring for a Person with Alzheimer's Disease." The guide is filled with useful information about legal and financial planning, medications to treat Alzheimer's disease (AD), caring for yourself while caring for your loved one and how to explain AD to family members. For your free copy of this guide, contact the ADEAR Center toll-free at 800-438-4380 or visit www.nia.nih.gov/Alzheimers.

Patient messaging

My HealtheVet is the VA web-based application that allows Veterans and their caregivers to communicate directly with their GRECC providers using secure messaging.

Community resources