VHA Headache Center of Excellence

Education: headache disorders

Headache disorders are identified as repeated headache episodes and are among the most common reasons for which people seek medical care.

Types of headaches

There are two general types of headaches, primary headaches and secondary headaches. A primary headache is when the headache itself is the main problem and not a symptom of another condition. These types of headaches occur more than once. The most common types of primary headaches are tension, migraine and cluster headaches.

Secondary headaches have an identifiable cause or are a symptom of another condition. Causes of secondary headaches can include, but are not limited to, a head or neck injury, or certain medications or substances.

Track your headaches