Kidney and renal care

Prepare for your clinic appointment

Please bring a family member or friend with you

Make a list of your concerns and prioritize them

Bring a list of your medications and the dosage you are taking

Bring a list of medications you have tried and the reasons you were taken off them

Don’t be afraid to ask questions or for clarification

Education: kidney disease

What is kidney disease?

"The kidneys are two bean-shaped organs. Each kidney is about the size of a fist. Your kidneys filter extra water and wastes out of your blood and make urine. Kidney disease means your kidneys are damaged and can’t filter blood the way they should.

You are at greater risk for kidney disease if you have diabetes or high blood pressure. If you experience kidney failure, treatments include kidney transplant or dialysis. Other kidney problems include acute kidney injury, kidney cysts, kidney stones, and kidney infections." From the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases - Kidney Disease

What is chronic kidney disease?

"Chronic kidney disease means your kidneys are damaged and can’t filter blood the way they should. The main risk factors for developing kidney disease are diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and a family history of kidney failure." From the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases - Chronic Kidney Disease

Treatment

"As your kidney disease gets worse, your health care provider may talk with you about preparing for kidney failure. Talking early with your provider about your treatment options—and making a choice before you need any one of these treatments—helps you take charge of your care. Treatment will help you feel better and live longer.

Understanding the treatment you choose and getting used to the idea that you need this treatment takes time. Each type of treatment has pros and cons. Your choice of treatment will have a big effect on your daily life. By learning about the differences among treatment options, you can choose the one that will be best for you. The more you know about the types of treatment, the better prepared you may be to make a choice." From the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases - Choosing a Treatment for Kidney Failure

VA resources for Veterans

Convenient and quick access to a range of kidney-related resources within VA's healthcare system.

Learn how to take care of your kidneys and make choices that will help you feel your best.

Support networks for chronic kidney disease

1-800-579-1970. AAKP is dedicated to improving the lives and long-term outcomes of kidney patients through education, advocacy, patient engagement and the fostering of patient communities.

1-800-579-1970. RSN encourages innovation, research and works with the community to provide the patient perspective.

The VA Caregiver Support Program offers clinical services to caregivers of eligible and covered Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system. The program’s mission is to promote the health and well-being of family caregivers who care for our Nation’s Veterans, through education, resources, support and services.

Group classes

In person chronic kidney disease interdisciplinary education group class:

We offer an in person education group both at our Minneapolis and St. Cloud VA campuses. Educational topics about chronic kidney disease, diet, treatment and mental health are discussed the first two hours of the class followed by time for questions and discussion with your fellow Veterans.

Minneapolis VA in person class is offered the first Wednesday of every month from 8:30-10:30 a.m.

St. Cloud VA in person class is offered the second Thursday of every even month from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Virtual chronic kidney disease interdisciplinary education group class:

The Virtual CKD education group occurs the third Thursday of every odd month from 8:00-10:30 a.m. Educational topics about chronic kidney disease, diet, treatment and mental health are discussed the first two hours of the class followed by time for questions and discussion with your fellow Veterans.