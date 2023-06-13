Connect with a social worker

If you have questions about long term care planning you can speak with your VA primary care team or contact the Minneapolis VA Social Work program by calling 612-467-2042.

Advance care planning

We offer advanced care consultations to Veterans. Although the VA is not a long-term care facility, our staff will connect Veterans and their support systems to needed services.

Advance Care Planning - VA Caregiver Support Program

Planning for long term care

People often need advanced care when they have a significant ongoing health condition or disability. The need for advanced care can arise suddenly, such as after a heart attack or stroke. Most often, however, it develops gradually, as people get older and frailer or as an illness or disability gets worse. In either case, knowing your advanced care plan will help you and your support system navigate your next steps.

Contact your county or tribal agency human services department to schedule your no cost long term care consultation.

