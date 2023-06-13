Long term care planning
Minneapolis VA health care helps Veterans plan for long term care and to start the process of thinking about and communicating your healthcare wishes.
Connect with a social worker
If you have questions about long term care planning you can speak with your VA primary care team or contact the Minneapolis VA Social Work program by calling 612-467-2042.
Advance care planning
We offer advanced care consultations to Veterans. Although the VA is not a long-term care facility, our staff will connect Veterans and their support systems to needed services.
Advance Care Planning - VA Caregiver Support Program
Planning for long term care
People often need advanced care when they have a significant ongoing health condition or disability. The need for advanced care can arise suddenly, such as after a heart attack or stroke. Most often, however, it develops gradually, as people get older and frailer or as an illness or disability gets worse. In either case, knowing your advanced care plan will help you and your support system navigate your next steps.
Contact your county or tribal agency human services department to schedule your no cost long term care consultation.
Minnesota: Long-Term Care Consultation Contacts / Minnesota Department of Human Services
Wisconsin: Aging: County and Tribal Aging Offices | Wisconsin Department of Health Services