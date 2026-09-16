Advance Care Planning

Advance care planning (ACP) is a process that help an adult identify and share their personal values and health care wishes so your care matches what matters to you. It is useful for adults at any age or stage or health.

What is an Advance Directive?

A document that does one or both of the following:

Durable Power of Attorney for Health Care – Appoints a person you trust to make a health care decisions for you, if you cannot make a health care decision.

Living Will – Documents your preferences, values, beliefs related to medical care. This may include wishes for life-sustaining treatment, mental health care, and other care.

Advance care planning is an ongoing process. It is important to review your health care wishes regularly. When a change is needed, create a new advance.

VA Advance Directive

You are invited to use the VA Advance Directive to record your wishes.

Follow this link (www.ethics.va.gov/for_veterans.asp) to find:

VA Advance Directive

VA Advance Directive – Spanish

Mental Health Care Preferences Worksheet

What You Should Know About Advance Directives

VA recognizes all types of legal advance directives, including VA, state, and Department of Defense (DoD) advance directives.

Group and Drop-in Clinics:

Advance Care Planning Group

This discussion group supports Veterans to think about, talk about, and write down their preferences for future medical care. It is designed to help you receive the care you want if you become seriously ill or injured and cannot speak for yourself.

• Third Thursday of each month from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

• Where: VA Video Connect

• Call Molly Malchert, LICSW at to register.

Advance Directive Drop-in Clinic

Learn about advance directives and consider your wishes. Get help with completing a VA Advance Directive.

• Second Wednesday of each month from 1030 to 1200pm.

• Location: Minneapolis VA Medical Center, 2G-102

• Call Molly Malchert, LICSW at with questions.

Questions about Advance Care Planning?

Speak with your VA primary care team or contact the Advance Care Planning Coordinator.

Molly Malchert, LICSW

Advance Care Planning and Bereavement Coordinator

Phone:



