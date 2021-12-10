Medical Foster Home Program
The Medical Foster Home Program (MFH) is a voluntary program that offers safe, long-term care in a homelike setting. MFH is an affordable, comprehensive-care housing alternative for Veterans.
Connect with a care coordinator
Medical Foster Home Program
VA Minneapolis health care
Phone: 612-243-7982
Care you'll receive
All Veterans are visited by the VA Home Based Primary Care Team, who provide primary care case management in the foster home, and regular visits are made by the VA Home Care Team, which includes primary care providers, nurses, social workers, dieticians, psychologist, occupational therapists and recreational therapists.
Medical foster home features
- Furnished private room
- 24-hour care plan; your caregiver lives in the home and provides hands on daily care
- Medication management
- Personal care (dressing, grooming, bathing, etc.)
- Meals, laundry, cleaning
- Flexible daily routine with various recreational options
- Long term care option, including through hospice care
- Signed care agreement between caregiver and the Veteran or their legal representative
- Personalized care
- Maximum of 3 residents per home
- High quality care outcomes and high Veteran satisfaction results
- Metro area - 40 mile radius from the Minneapolis VA Health Care System medical center