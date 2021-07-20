Because functional abilities and desired activities change over time, the MADE Program creates adaptive technologies and interventions that can be adjusted to your changing needs.

In close collaboration with rehabilitation clinicians and industry partners, MADE investigators use a Veteran-centric, experience-based and outcome-driven design process to create practical, commercially-viable solutions.

Goals

The MADE Program is focused on the development and translation of adaptive technologies and interventions that:

Maximize Veterans’ participation in meaningful activities

Maximize Veterans’ functional abilities

Prevent or mitigate complications of disabilities

Collectively these themes focus on maximizing your experience throughout your life, following a disabling injury or illness. To truly break down barriers for Veterans with physical disabilities, adaptive technologies and interventions must improve functional abilities to maximize participation without causing long-term complications that prevent participation.

Meet our Minneapolis Adaptive Design & Engineering Program staff

Research

The MADE Program research and development is focused on the following topics:

Prosthetics

Our prosthetics projects are focused on the development of novel prosthetic ankle-foot technologies for slope adaptation and enhanced balance and mobility. We work closely with Minneapolis VA’s Regional Amputation Center to develop and test novel lower-limb prosthesis technologies.