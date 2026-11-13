Focus areas

RECOVER’s primary populations of interest include:

Veterans with lower-limb amputations

Veterans with spinal cord injuries and disorders (SCID)

Amputation and SCID require significant rehabilitation care for Veterans after injury and throughout their life transitions. Healthcare needs for these Veterans are high, and we seek to maximize their recovery in practical ways and work toward their optimal engagement, reintegration, and lifelong participation in important life roles and activities.

RECOVER’s primary research and development areas include:

Expanding understanding of participation barriers and facilitators

Improving participation through management of pain, discomfort and secondary complications

Maintaining participation of Veterans as they age and promoting aging-in-place

Meet our RECOVER team

RECOVER success stories

Note: the following success stories are intended to provide factual information regarding successful development and translation of products from RECOVER and should not be seen as an endorsement of licensed and commercialized products. All license agreements were negotiated by VA’s Technology Transfer Program.

Multi-Purpose Arm Cycle Ergometer (M-PACE)

RECOVER developed the M-PACE to help address deconditioning in Veterans with SCI recovering after a flap surgery. The system was designed to provide access to exercise in a fully supine position, as well as seated, reclined, and standing postures. This system has been licensed to Action Manufacturing and is now commercially available - https://actionmpace.com

Our group also conducted a study of supine arm cycling in Veterans with SCID recovering after a flap procedure. See our open access article here:

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/10790268.2021.1975082