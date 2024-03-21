RECOVER Team
Meet our Rehabilitation & Engineering Center for Optimizing Veteran Engagement & Reintegration (RECOVER) team.
Andrew H. Hansen, PhD
Director, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Biomedical Engineer, Rehabilitation & Extended Care, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Professor, Rehabilitation Science & Biomedical Engineering, University of Minnesota
Sara Koehler-McNicholas, PhD
Associate Director of Amputation Research, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Research Health Scientist, Research Service, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Assistant Professor, Rehabilitation Science, Department of Family Medicine and Community Health, University of Minnesota
Christine M. Olney, PhD, RN
Associate Director of SCID Research, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Nurse Scientist, Research Service, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Affiliated Staff, School of Nursing, University of Minnesota
Assistant Professor, Rehabilitation Science, Department of Family Medicine and Community Health, University of Minnesota
Erin Krebs, MD, MPH
Associate Director of Engagement, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Core Investigator, Center for Care Delivery and Outcomes Research, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Chief of General Internal Medicine, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Professor of Medicine, Department of Medicine, University of Minnesota
Mary (Molly) Matsumoto, MD
Medical Director of Amputation Research, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Medical Director of Regional Amputation Center, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Assistant Professor, Department of Rehabilitation Medicine, University of Minnesota
Byron Eddy, DO
Medical Director of SCID Research, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Staff Physician, Spinal Cord Injury & Disorders Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Tonya Rich, PhD, OTR/L
Assistant Director of Engagement, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Occupational Therapist, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Assistant Professor, Rehabilitation Science, Department of Family Medicine and Community Health, University of Minnesota
John M. Looft, PhD
Core Investigator, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Director of Motion Analysis Laboratory, Prosthetics Service Line, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Jacob Finn, PhD
Core Investigator, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Staff Psychologist, Rehabilitation & Extended Care, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Assistant Professor, Department of Psychiatry, University of Minnesota
Melissa Polusny, PhD
Core Investigator, Center for Care Delivery and Outcome Research, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Investigator, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Staff Clinical Psychologist, Posttraumatic Stress Recovery Program, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Professor, Department of Psychiatry, University of Minnesota
Nina Sayer, PhD
Core Investigator, Center for Care Delivery and Outcomes Research, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Investigator, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Professor, Medicine & Psychiatry, University of Minnesota
Allison M. Gustavson, PT, DPT, PhD
Core Investigator, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Core Investigator, Center for Care Delivery and Outcomes Research, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine, University of Minnesota
Alex Senk, MD
Core Investigator, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Staff Physician, Rehabilitation & Extended Care, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Assistant Professor and Program Director of PM&R Clerkship Program, Department of Rehabilitation Medicine, University of Minnesota
Howard Fink, MD, MPH
Director, Geriatric Research Education & Clinical Center (GRECC), Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Core Investigator, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Core Investigator, Center for Care Delivery and Outcomes Research, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Professor, Department of Medicine, University of Minnesota
Gary Goldish, MD
Consultant, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Assistant Professor, Department of Rehabilitation Medicine, University of Minnesota
Rebecca Vogsland, DPT, OCS
Investigator, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Rehabilitation Director, Rehabilitation and Extended Care Integrated Care Community, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Program Director, Headache Center of Excellence, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Rebecca Brown, PhD, MEd, RN
Core Investigator, Center for Care Delivery and Outcomes Research, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Investigator, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Adjunct Faculty, School of Nursing, University of Minnesota
David Ewart, MD
Investigator, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Staff Rheumatologist, Specialty Care Integrated Care Community, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine, University of Minnesota
Shannon Kehle-Forbes, PhD
Associate Director and Core Investigator, Center for Care Delivery and Outcome Research, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Investigator, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Associate Professor, Department of Medicine, University of Minnesota
Quinn Kellerman, PhD
Investigator, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Clinical Psychologist, Rehabilitation and Extended Care Integrated Care Community, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Snezana Urosevic, PhD, LP
Investigator, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Clinician Investigator Team Program Manager, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Assistant Professor, Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences, University of Minnesota
Faculty Member, Center for Neurobehavioral Development, University of Minnesota
David Morgenroth, MD
Core Investigator, Center for Limb Loss and Mobility, VA Puget Sound Health Care System
Investigator, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Staff Physician, VA Puget Sound Health Care System, Seattle, Washington
Associate Professor, Department of Rehabilitation Medicine, University of Washington
Associate Fellowship Director, Amputee Rehabilitation Fellowship, VA Puget Sound Health Care System and University of Washington
B. Jenny Kiratli, PhD
Investigator, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Director of Clinical Research, SCI/D Center, VA Palo Alto Health Care System
Kath Bogie, DPhil
Core Investigator, Advanced Platform Technology Center, Cleveland VA Medical Center
Investigator, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Associate Professor, Department of Orthopedics, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio
Juan E. Cave II, MSPO, CPO
Research Prosthetist Orthotist, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Amber Wacek, DPT
Research Physical Therapist, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Emily Zoltai, MSPO, CPO
Research Prosthetist Orthotist, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Nicole R. Walker, MS, CPO
Research Prosthetist Orthotist, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
PhD Candidate, Rehabilitation Science, University of Minnesota
Kierra J. Falbo, MPO, CPO
Research Prosthetist-Orthotist, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
PhD Candidate, Rehabilitation Science, University of Minnesota
Myrriah Laine Dyreson, MSPO, CPO
Research Prosthetist Orthotist, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Graduate Student (PhD), Rehabilitation Science, University of Minnesota
Alexandria M. Lloyd, MS
Amputation Research Facilitator, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Kelly Yun, MSPO
Study Coordinator, Designer, and Prosthetics Technician, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
John Belew, PhD, RN
SCID Research Facilitator, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Katherine Metcalf, MS, LPCC
Clinical Research Therapist, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Amy Gravely, MA
Research Service Biostatistician, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Biostatistician, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Chad Gustafson
Administrative Officer, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Ally Richardson, MS
Research Study Coordinator, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Niyat Gegziahber
Research Study Coordinator, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Chay’La Hart
Research Study Coordinator, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Anna Toth, BAN, RN, MSN, NP
Nurse Researcher, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Nurse Practitioner, SCI/D Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Laura Hogan, MS
Rehabilitation Engineer, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Rachel J. Steiner, MA
Research Study Coordinator, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Kali Mansur
Research Study Coordinator, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Agnes Jensen, MPH
United States Navy Veteran
Engagement Facilitator, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Health Science Specialist, Center for Care Delivery and Outcomes Research, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Erin Amundson, MPH
Engagement Facilitator, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Health Science Specialist, Center for Care Delivery and Outcomes Research, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Nicole Schaumann
Research Study Coordinator, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Graduate Student (MS), Rehabilitation Science, University of Minnesota
Eric Nickel, MS
United States Army Veteran
Research Biomedical Engineer, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Alexandra Soleil Bornstein, MS
Human Factors and Ergonomics Researcher, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Timothy Truty, MS
Research Computer Scientist, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Steve Morin
Instrument Maker, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Stuart Fairhurst, BSEE
Research Biomedical Engineer, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Andrew Kivi, MS
Research Biomedical Engineer, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Colin Kenow, BS
Research Biomedical Engineer, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Drew Davis, BS
Research Biomedical Engineer, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Emily Mursu, BA
Product Designer, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Gregory Voss, BSME, MBA
Acting Director of Quality, Office of Advanced Manufacturing, Office of Healthcare Innovation and Learning
Research Biomedical Engineer, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Paul Christian, PhD
Product Designer, RECOVER Center, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Research Health Scientist, Research Service, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Nicholas Cilz, PhD
Technology Transfer Specialist, Minneapolis VA Health Care System