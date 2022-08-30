Monkeypox
Minneapolis VA has limited supply of monkeypox vaccine.
Vaccines
Can I get the vaccine?
The monkeypox vaccine is currently recommended for persons who:
- have been exposed to a person with known or suspected monkeypox in the past 14 days, or
- had close intimate contact (skin to skin) or sexual contact with two or more male sexual partners in the past 14 days
If you're a Veteran meet any of the above criteria and would like to receive the monkeypox vaccine, please call 612-467-4988. You will be scheduled to receive a vaccine on weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
For Veterans who need the vaccine, the series requires 2 doses per person, 28 days apart.
- Due to the limited supply, and to ensure availability for Veterans who need it, most Veterans will receive their dose of the vaccine in the shallow layers between their skin (intradermal) on their forearm, as authorized by an FDA Emergency Use Authorization. This route, which is being used across the country, uses less vaccine per person and is safe and effective.
- Some Veterans who have had a type of scarring called a “keloid” will get a dose in the upper arm that is injected in the layer of fat below the skin (subcutaneous).