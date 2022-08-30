Vaccines

Can I get the vaccine?

The monkeypox vaccine is currently recommended for persons who:

have been exposed to a person with known or suspected monkeypox in the past 14 days, or

had close intimate contact (skin to skin) or sexual contact with two or more male sexual partners in the past 14 days

If you're a Veteran meet any of the above criteria and would like to receive the monkeypox vaccine, please call 612-467-4988. You will be scheduled to receive a vaccine on weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.