Mpox testing

If you have symptoms that may be caused by Mpox (like an unexplained rash), ask your health care provider to help you decide if you should get a Mpox test.

Get a list of Mpox symptoms on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website

Your provider can help you get a test if needed.

Send a secure message to your provider

Vaccine eligibility

Currently, CDC does not recommend routine immunization against Mpox for the general public.

CDC recommends you get the vaccine if you:

Are a gay, bisexual, or other same-gender loving man who has sex with men or are transgender, gender non-binary, or gender-diverse.

Have had sexual or intimate contact with someone who may have mpox. Get vaccinated as soon as possible after exposure, regardless of your sexual or gender identity.

AND if you, in the last 6 months, have had or expect to have:

One or more sexually transmitted infections

A weakened immune system because of another illness, like HIV

Sexual or intimate contact with a person who is at risk of Mpox

Anonymous sexual or intimate contact, or more than one sexual partner

From CDC - Mpox Vaccination Basics

If you have questions about your eligibility for the vaccine, please discuss this with your primary care provider.

Appointments for Mpox vaccines

Enrolled Veterans who meet any of the above criteria and would like to receive the Mpox vaccine can call to schedule an appointment. Appointments are scheduled on weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Mpox vaccines at VA

Here’s what you need to know about Mpox vaccines at VA:

The JYNNEOS™ vaccine, available at the Minneapolis VA, is approved for the prevention of Mpox and smallpox.

The Minneapolis VA has JYNNEOS™ Mpox vaccine available for our eligible Veterans.

To get an Mpox vaccine at VA, you must be a Veteran who is enrolled in VA health care. Your provider will help you decide if you should get a vaccine.

We’ll also work with local health departments to help enrolled Veterans in need get a vaccine if we don’t have one available.

Mpox treatment at VA

There are no approved treatments specifically for Mpox.

However, the antivirals developed for use in patients with smallpox may be beneficial against Mpox (as these viruses are genetically similar).

Minneapolis VA providers will work with the Minnesota Department of Health and CDC to procure antiviral treatments when needed for people with severe Mpox. Your provider will tell you if you may benefit from treatment.