Nutrition, food and dietary care
Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible.
Care we provide at Minneapolis VA
Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:
- Cardiovascular and heart health
- Chronic kidney disease
- Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
- Eating disorders and digestive health
- Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
- Weight management
Contact
Minneapolis VA dietitians can be reached at:
Phone: 612-467-2004
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.