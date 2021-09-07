Radiation oncology
The Minneapolis VA radiation oncology center meets you, and your family's, needs by providing all patients with a safe, high level of care using the latest equipment, technology and research. Our team is here to provide you with compassionate and innovative treatment.
Radiation oncology services
Radiation oncologists specialize in using high-energy radiation to kill or damage cancer cells and either destroy tumors or control their growth. Our doctors sometimes use radiation therapy in combination with surgery, chemotherapy or other cancer treatments. The radiation therapy you receive will depend on cancer type, tumor size and location, and your general health. Our services include:
- Intensity modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), which uses computers to deliver precise radiation doses that match the 3D shape of your tumor
- Volumetric modulated arc therapy (VMAT), which is an advanced form of IMRT that delivers radiotherapy with beams that continuously rotate around the patient; both VMAT and IMRT are equally effective at sparing normal tissues, however, the treatment time for VMAT is shorter compared to IMRT
- Stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT), which uses precisely focused radiation to treat tumors in your lungs, spine, liver, lymph nodes or other soft tissues; SBRT uses higher doses and shorter treatment courses to treat certain tumors with significant sparing of surrounding normal tissues
- Image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT), which uses detailed images to help focus radiation on affected areas, improve outcomes and shorten treatment
VA has been at the forefront of cancer research and care since 1932. Minneapolis VA radiation oncology actively participates in clinical trials.
Learn more about VA cancer research
Your radiation oncology team
Radiation oncology heath care is provided by a team, including:
- Radiation oncologists, physicians who specialize in the treatment of cancer and certain benign diseases using ionizing radiation therapy
- Nurse practitioners, advanced practice nurses who collaborate with the radiation oncologist to provide patient education, participate in consultations and treatment visits, administer follow-up care and symptom management
- Nurses provide important information on symptom management, nutrition, personal care and medications; they also serve as a liaison to available social work resources such as financial, housing and transportation
- Radiation therapists, technical personnel who deliver daily treatment as directed and supervised by the radiation oncologist
- Dosimetrists work with the physician to design a treatment plan by means of computer that will deliver the prescribed radiation dose
- Medical physicists maintain the equipment that delivers treatment as well as assures the accuracy of treatment calculations
- Medical support assistants greet patients when they arrive for appointments and assist in scheduling needs
Contact and hours
Radiation Oncology
Department SV-4 (basement)
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN 55417
Map of Minneapolis campus
Phone: 612-467-2133
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT