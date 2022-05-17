 Skip to Content

Social work

Social workers are here to help Veterans, families and caregivers with almost any need, from help with finances or housing to questions about treatment to just feeling overwhelmed. We are here for you.

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

Care we provide at Minneapolis VA

Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:

  • Home health services
  • Legal services
  • Transportation
  • Community living
  • Advanced care planning

Last updated: