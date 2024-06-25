The DAISY and The BEE Awards
Help us celebrate our nursing service staff! The DAISY Award program was established by the DAISY Foundation to recognize nurses. The BEE Award is a VA-sponsored program that recognizes nursing service support staff. Because a daisy can’t survive without a bee and a bee can’t survive without a daisy.
The DAISY Award®
The DAISY Award was established by the DAISY Foundation in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. His family was awestruck by the clinical skills, caring, and compassion of the nurses who cared for him. They created this award to honor his memory and thank nurses everywhere.
Monthly, The DAISY Award is presented to one nurse in the Minneapolis VA Health Care System who is nominated by a Veteran, family member, employee, or volunteer witnessing extraordinary inpatient or outpatient care.
You can thank your nurse and nominate them: The DAISY Award nomination form
The BEE Award
The BEE (Being Exceptional Everyday) award is a VA-sponsored program that recognizes and celebrates nursing service support staff who exemplify VA’s I CARE values (Integrity, Compassion, Advocacy, Respect, Excellence) and help create a great experience for patients and their families.
Monthly, The BEE Award is presented to one nursing support staff in the Minneapolis VA Health Care System who is nominated by a Veteran, family member, employee, or volunteer witnessing extraordinary inpatient or outpatient care.
You can thank your nursing support staff and nominate them: The BEE Award nomination form