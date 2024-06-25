The DAISY and The BEE Awards

The DAISY Award®

The DAISY Award was established by the DAISY Foundation in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. His family was awestruck by the clinical skills, caring, and compassion of the nurses who cared for him. They created this award to honor his memory and thank nurses everywhere.

Monthly, The DAISY Award is presented to one nurse in the Minneapolis VA Health Care System who is nominated by a Veteran, family member, employee, or volunteer witnessing extraordinary inpatient or outpatient care.

You can thank your nurse and nominate them: The DAISY Award nomination form