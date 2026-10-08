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Travel pay and transportation needs

If you need help getting to and from your VA-approved health appointments, we’re here to support you.

How to request rides to VA health appointments  

Eligible Veterans can request free rides to and from VA health appointments. This includes transportation by ambulance, wheelchair van service, or other special types of vehicles.  

Learn how to request rides to your VA-approved health appointments 

Learn about transportation to VA-approved health appointments in highly rural areas 

How to request reimbursement for travel expenses  

Eligible Veterans and caregivers can submit travel reimbursement claims for travel to and from approved healthcare appointments. You may also be able to get reimbursed for the cost of transport by special modes of transportation like an ambulance or wheelchair van. 

Find out if you’re eligible for travel reimbursement and how to file a claim 

Learn more about reimbursed travel expenses  

Learn about special modes of transportation 

How to contact us for help 

Veterans Transportation Program (VTP) representative 

Your local VTP representative can help you with requesting rides or filing travel reimbursement claims.  

Call the Minneapolis VA travel office at 612-467-1396 (TTY: 711). We're here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT.

Find all VTP representatives 

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