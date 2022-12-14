VA Epilepsy Center of Excellence
Our mission is to improve your health and well-being through the integration of clinical care, outreach, research and education.
Epilepsy health care
As a VA Epilepsy Center of Excellence, we provide comprehensive epilepsy evaluation and care for Veterans with seizure disorders.
Outpatient health care services
Epilepsy clinics
Care is provided by neurologists and nurse practitioners who specialize in treating epilepsy.
Electroencephalogram (EEG)
An EEG is a recording of the electrical activity of the brain. Your provider may order this test to check for seizures or other brain disorders.
How do I get ready for an EEG?
- Wash your hair. Do not use any hairstyling products after washing. Your scalp and hair should be clean and free of excess oils.
- Take your regular medications unless told otherwise by your provider.
How is the test performed?
Twenty-five small metal disks called electrodes are attached to your scalp with paste. Your head will then be wrapped with gauze to ensure the electrodes remain in place throughout the test.
What will I be asked to do during the EEG recording?
- Remain as relaxed as possible.
- Keep your eyes closed. You will be asked to open and close your eyes a few times.
- Breathe rapidly and deeply (hyperventilation) for three minutes.
- Try to take a nap.
- Open and close your eyes while being shown several speeds of flashing lights.
The entire test takes approximately two hours. The two hours includes attaching the electrodes, the EEG recording and electrode removal.
What should I do after the EEG?
Wash your hair. A damp towel will be used to get as much of the paste out of your hair as possible at the end of your EEG. Usually, a towel is not able to thoroughly remove all the paste. The paste will come out when you wash your hair.
Return to your normal activities.
Sleep deprived EEG procedure
An EEG is a recording of the electrical activity of the brain. Your provider may order this test to check for seizure or other brain problems.
Why do we ask you to be sleep deprived?
When you are sleep deprived it puts added stress on your brain. The added stress increases the chance that the EEG will show abnormalities. It also increases the chance that you will fall asleep during the EEG.
How do I get ready for an EEG?
- Arrange to have someone drive you since you will be sleep deprived.
- The day before your test get up at your regular time and stay awake all day. You may take a 1- to 2-hour nap before midnight. From midnight until your test, you need to stay awake.
- No caffeine after 5:00 p.m. the night before your test.
- Take your regular medications unless told otherwise by your provider.
- Wash your hair. Do not use any hairstyling products after washing. Your scalp and hair should be clean and free of excess oils.
How is the test performed?
Twenty-five small metal disks called electrodes are attached to your scalp with paste. Your head will then be wrapped with gauze to ensure the electrodes remain in place throughout the test.
What will I be asked to do during the EEG recording?
- Remain as relaxed as possible.
- Keep your eyes closed. You will be asked to open and close your eyes a few times.
- Breathe rapidly and deeply (hyperventilation) for 3 minutes.
- Try to take a nap.
- Open and close your eyes while being shown several speeds of flashing lights.
The entire test takes approximately two hours. The two hours includes attaching the electrodes, the EEG recording and electrode removal.
What should I do after the EEG?
Wash your hair. A damp towel will be used to get as much of the paste out of your hair as possible at the end of your EEG. Usually a towel is not able to thoroughly remove all the paste. The paste will come out when you wash your hair.
Return to your normal activities.
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
An MRI uses a strong magnetic field and radio waves to create detailed images of the organs and tissues within the body.
Polytrauma / TBI System of Care (PSC)
The VA’s Polytrauma / TBI System of Care is a network of specialized rehabilitation programs for Veterans with traumatic brain injury (TBI) and polytrauma.
Preparing for your epilepsy clinic appointment
Prepare for your appointment
- Please bring a family member or friend with you, especially if they have witnessed your events. Your provider prefers to have witnesses if possible.
- Keep a log of your events and bring it with you.
- Make a list of your concerns and prioritize them.
- Bring a list of your medications and the dosage you are taking.
- Bring a list of medications you have tried and the reasons you were taken off them.
- Don’t be afraid to ask questions or for clarification.
Questions your provider might ask you
- How long have events have been occurring, and at what age did they first begin?
- What happened before and during your first event, and subsequent events?
- Exactly what you were doing when the event started? Working, exercising, lying down, standing up?
- How do you feel before, during and after an event or events?
- What happens during your events?
- How long do the events typically last?
- Do you lose consciousness during your events?
- Do you have convulsions or does your body jerk about during events?
- Do your events appear to be brought on by stress?
- Do your events appear to be brought on by a lack of sleep?
- Were you ill or did you have an infection around the time of your event?
- Have you ever or recently used illegal drugs or abused alcohol?
- Do you have a history of epilepsy or a family history?
- Do you have a history of head trauma?
If someone witnessed the event, what did they see?
- Did they noticed you were having an event, and what was the first thing they noticed?
- Did the event start gradually in one a part of the body or affect the whole body?
- What did they observe? Stiffness, convulsions, twitching, blinking, eyes rolling back in their head?
- Did your skin feel clammy, appear flushed or a tint of blue?
- Were there differences in your breathing?
- Did you have any change in your speech?
- Did you have a loss of bladder or bowel control?
- How long did the event last?
- Did you lose consciousness?
- What occurred after the event? Fatigue, drowsiness, confusion and related symptoms?
- Did you remember having the event or anything that occurred during it?
Inpatient health care services
Minneapolis VA is 1 of 17 sites that provide comprehensive epilepsy evaluation and care for Veterans with seizure disorders.
Epilepsy Monitoring Unit - Epilepsy Center of Excellence
Your provider may recommend you be admitted to the Epilepsy Monitoring Unit (EMU) on the 3rd floor (3K) of the Minneapolis VA medical center. Patients are admitted on a Monday morning and the typical length of stay is five days. During your stay you will be undergoing video EEG monitoring. Video EEG monitoring uses a video camera and microphone to see exactly what occurs when you have an event while also recording the electrical activity of your brain.
Reasons for admission
- You may be having episodes or attacks that do not have a clear cause. This test may help us confirm what changes are taking place or give us reasons to search for other causes and to order other tests to be done.
- If we need more information about the types of events you are having, this monitoring will assist us in classifying your spells and help us decide on the best drug or treatment plan used to control that type of event.
- To determine if you have a type of seizure that could be treated with surgery.
What to expect
- Your seizure medication may be gradually reduced or stopped during your admission.
- We may also use flashing light, sleep deprivation and deep breathing to try to induce a seizure.
- You will be shown how to use a seizure button to alert the staff in case you feel a seizure about to start.
- An IV will be placed in your arm during your stay in case you require intravenous medication.
- You won’t be able to shower or take a bath until the electrodes are removed the day you leave. You will be able to wash up at the sink.
- Smoking, vaping and chewing tobacco is prohibited. We can order a nicotine patch for you if needed.
What to bring
- List of all medications currently taking.
- Button down shirts. Nothing can go over your head once the electrodes are applied. You also have the option of wearing the pajama tops and bottoms provided by the VA.
- Electronic devices, books, or crafts, etc. to occupy your time. Hospital rooms have DVD players.
- Seizure log.
- Contact information for people who have seen your events.
- CPAP if you have one for sleep apnea.
What to know
- Please take your morning medicines unless told otherwise by your provider.
- Wash your hair and do not use any hairstyling products after washing.
Follow up
Follow up will be planned at the time of discharge to further discuss the results of your studies and to check on your progress after you leave the hospital.
Neuropsychological evaluation (outpatient or inpatient service)
A neuropsychological evaluation is a test to measure how well a person's brain is working. The abilities tested include reading, language usage, attention, learning, processing speed, reasoning, remembering, problem-solving, mood and personality and more.
Education: epilepsy and seizures
What is epilepsy?
"Epilepsy is a brain disorder that causes people to have recurring seizures. The seizures happen when clusters of nerve cells, or neurons, in the brain send out the wrong signals. People may have strange sensations and emotions or behave strangely. They may have violent muscle spasms or lose consciousness.
Epilepsy has many possible causes, including illness, brain injury, and abnormal brain development. In many cases, the cause is unknown." From the National Library of Medicine - Epilepsy
What are seizures?
"Seizures happen because of sudden, abnormal electrical activity in the brain. When people think of seizures, they often think of convulsions in which a person's body shakes rapidly and uncontrollably. Not all seizures cause convulsions. There are many types of seizures and some have mild symptoms." From the National Library of Medicine - Seizures
Unknown onset seizures
The onset of a seizure is not known.
As more information is learned it may be reclassified as a focal or generalized seizure.
Generalized onset seizures
Seizures affect both sides of the brain at the same time.
All generalized seizures affect a person’s awareness or consciousness in some way. These used to be called tonic-clonic, absence, grand-mal, etc.
Focal onset seizures
Focal seizures start in one area or in one side of the brain.
- Focal onset aware seizures
A person is awake and aware during a seizure. This used to be called a simple partial seizure.
- Focal onset impaired awareness seizures
When a person is confused, or their awareness is affected in some way during a focal seizure. This used to be called a complex partial seizure.
- Motor onset seizure
Involves motor activity (movement) and may be due to either an increase or decrease in contraction in a muscle or group of muscles.
- Non-motor onset seizure
Can cause changes in any one of the senses.
Epilepsy resources
Patient/Caregiver Education - VA Epilepsy Centers of Excellence
Webinars, videos, handbooks and more.
The Anita Kaufmann Foundation
The Anita Kaufmann Foundation's mission is to educate the public not to fear epilepsy or brain trauma.
Cure Epilepsy
The Cure Epilepsy mission is to find a cure for epilepsy, by promoting and funding patient-focused research.
Epilepsy Foundation
For more than 50 years, the Epilepsy Foundation has shone a light on epilepsy by promoting awareness and understanding, advocating for laws that matter to people with epilepsy, and funding epilepsy research.
Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota
The Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota offers services for people with epilepsy and seizures across Minnesota and eastern North Dakota.
Epilepsy in the Workplace and the ADA - U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission
This document provides information on how the ADA may apply to job applicants and employees who have or had epilepsy, including questions that may be asked, accommodations that may be needed, safety concerns, and harassment.
Education groups and events
Virtual epilepsy education group
The virtual epilepsy education group occurs every third Wednesday of the month from 1:00-2:00 p.m. during the academic year. Educational topics are presented in the first half followed by time for discussion with your fellow Veterans.
To join, call 612-467-7934. If you don’t have access to an iPad or other mobile device, please email Anna.Shukla@va.gov to request a digital divide consult for a VA loaner iPad.
For more information, email Anna.Shukla@va.gov or Melanie.Seal@va.gov
Epilepsy awareness event
The epilepsy awareness event takes place every November at the Minneapolis VA medical center. It is open to all Veterans, visitors and staff to provide education and important resources.
Thursday, November 3, 2022
Event 11:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m.
Minneapolis VA Medical Center - main auditorium
Newly diagnosed epilepsy clinic
This clinic provides an overview of important information and resources for Veterans who have a recent diagnosis of epilepsy. Discuss with your provider if this would be beneficial for you.
Seizure safety
Safety resources
Driving Laws by State - Epilepsy Foundation
It is important to know the driving laws for your state.
Epilepsy: Safety During a Seizure - Veterans Health Library
What to know, what to do and when to call 911.
First Aid: Seizures - Veterans Health Library
A seizure results from a sudden rush of abnormal electrical signals in the brain. Symptoms may range from a minor daze to uncontrollable muscle spasms (convulsions). In many cases, the person will faint (lose consciousness). A seizure can be caused by a high fever, head injury, medicine reaction, or condition such as epilepsy.
Living Well with Epilepsy - Veterans Health Library
People with epilepsy can lead healthy, productive lives. Life with epilepsy can be challenging, but there are things you can do to make it easier.
Identify your seizure triggers
Seizures are rarely predictable, and many people may not know what exactly causes their seizure on a given day, but they may suspect certain things increase the likelihood of seizures. The most common trigger for a seizure is missing a dose of medication. Epilepsy medications work best when there is a steady level of medicine in your blood.
Knowing your triggers can help you manage your epilepsy. Keep a daily log to improve your awareness of what your seizure triggers are. You can choose to keep track of your seizures and seizure triggers on a paper calendar. There are also online tools and smartphone apps to help you track seizures.
Common seizure triggers
- Missing medication
- Sleep deprivation
- Stress
- Alcohol
- Recreational drugs
- Flashing lights
- Menstruation
- Dehydration
- Illness
Seizure tracker websites
Online tool to help patients log and track seizure activity, appointments and medication schedules through a simple calendar interface from their computer or mobile phone; free.
Seizure trackers for mobile devices
Manage your seizures, triggers and medication; free on iPhone and Android.
Preferred diary app of the Epilepsy Foundation; free on iPhone and Android.
Online tool to help patients log and track seizure activity, appointments and medication schedules through a simple calendar interface from their computer or mobile phone; free.