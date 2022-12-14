VA Epilepsy Center of Excellence

An EEG is a recording of the electrical activity of the brain. Your provider may order this test to check for seizures or other brain disorders.

How do I get ready for an EEG?

Wash your hair. Do not use any hairstyling products after washing. Your scalp and hair should be clean and free of excess oils. Take your regular medications unless told otherwise by your provider.

How is the test performed?

Twenty-five small metal disks called electrodes are attached to your scalp with paste. Your head will then be wrapped with gauze to ensure the electrodes remain in place throughout the test.

What will I be asked to do during the EEG recording?

Remain as relaxed as possible. Keep your eyes closed. You will be asked to open and close your eyes a few times. Breathe rapidly and deeply (hyperventilation) for three minutes. Try to take a nap. Open and close your eyes while being shown several speeds of flashing lights.

The entire test takes approximately two hours. The two hours includes attaching the electrodes, the EEG recording and electrode removal.

What should I do after the EEG?

Wash your hair. A damp towel will be used to get as much of the paste out of your hair as possible at the end of your EEG. Usually, a towel is not able to thoroughly remove all the paste. The paste will come out when you wash your hair.

Return to your normal activities.