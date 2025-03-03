She previously served as the Social Work Executive and the VISN 23 Social Work Executive Lead. Ms. Archer began her career at the VA in 1998 and has served as the Social Work Executive since 2009. Prior to her role as the Social Work Executive, she served as the Primary Care Social Work Supervisor. On many occasions she has also served as the Acting Social Work Supervisor within the Integrated Care Communities. Ms. Archer obtained her Bachelor of Arts in social work and psychology from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, and a master’s degree in social work from the University of St. Thomas/St. Catherine’s University.