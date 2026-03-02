Michael T. Armstrong, MD, was appointed Chief of Staff for the Minneapolis VA Health Care System in November 2022.

Prior to his role as Chief of Staff, Dr. Armstrong served as the Director of the Rehabilitation and Extended Care Integrated Care Community and as the Acting Director of the Spinal Cord Injury/Disorder Center. He also served as the Director of the University of Minnesota’s Brain Injury Medicine Fellowship through the 2022 academic year.

In his previous position as Chief of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Dr. Armstrong championed the development and growth of numerous local, VISN and national rehabilitation programs including our Polytrauma Rehabilitation Center and affiliated programs, Regional Amputation Center, Telerehabilitation Enterprise-Wide Initiative, Headache Center of Excellence and the Comprehensive Pain Center and Chronic Pain Rehabilitation Program.

Dr. Armstrong is board certified in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and Brain Injury Medicine.