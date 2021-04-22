Patrick J. Kelly, Captain, US Navy (retired) became the Director of the Minneapolis VA Health Care System in June 2013. Prior to that he served as the Director of the Sioux Falls VA from July 2011 to June 2013

Mr. Kelly received his BA degree in 1979 from Creighton University, Omaha, NE. He received a Master of Public Health Degree in 1982 from the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill. He was commissioned a Lieutenant (junior grade) in 1983 and served over 28 years in progressively more responsible positions in the Navy. Significant leadership tours included his time as Senior Policy Analyst in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense (Health Affairs), Executive Officer of the Naval Hospital and Commanding Officer of Fleet Hospital in Bremerton, WA where he deployed as Commanding Officer of Fleet Hospital Eight in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Commanding Officer, Naval Health Care New England, Deputy Assistant Chief of Staff for Operations at the Navy’s Bureau of Medicine and Surgery and Chief of Staff, Navy Medicine West prior to retiring in October 2011.