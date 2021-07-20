Teresa Tungseth, MN, RN, NEA-BC, was appointed as the Associate Director for Patient Care Services/Nurse Executive at Minneapolis VA Health Care System (MVAHCS) on December 6, 2020.

Ms. Tungseth has been an employee of MVAHCS for 25 years. Prior to her appointment she served 13 years as the Deputy Associate Director for Patient Care Services/Deputy Nurse Executive. During this time, Ms. Tungseth has also assisted the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) as the Acting Nurse Executive at Minneapolis, Washington DC and St. Cloud VA Health Care Systems.

Prior to her roles in executive leadership, she served Minneapolis Veterans and staff as staff nurse, nurse educator, and nurse manager of a step-down med/surg unit.

Ms. Tungseth is a native of Minneapolis, Minnesota. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing at the University of St. Catherine’s in St. Paul, MN as well as a Bachelor Degree in Education from Augsburg University. She completed her Master of Nursing in Nursing Leadership & Education at Bethel University in St. Paul, MN. Ms. Tungseth is ANCC board certified in Nurse Executive, Advanced. She is a certified member of American Organization of Nursing Leaders, and a long-standing VA Certified Mentor, mentoring frontline staff and leaders locally, throughout the VISN, and Nationally.