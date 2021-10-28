Join the Great American Smokeout on November 18 and learn about the many ways VA can help you achieve the lifestyle rewards that come with being smoke-free.

Most people who smoke regularly would admit to feeling winded while doing something they used to do with ease, such as climbing stairs. And most would likely say they have cut short an activity they enjoy or time with people they care about because they had to step away to smoke. Imagine never having to stop playing with your children to go smoke or losing the momentum of your exercise routine by stopping to catch your breath. When you don’t smoke, you can spend more time with your children and likely feel a boost in your physical endurance.

By considering the improvements to your well-being and your quality of life, you may find motivation to continue moving toward a brighter future that doesn’t include smoking. After helping you identify your health and lifestyle destinations, your VA provider can come up with a tailored road map to get you there, smoke-free.

Don’t quit trying. Try quitting — as many times as it takes.

It isn’t easy to quit smoking, and most people make several attempts before they’re able to stop for good. But that’s not a bad thing! Every attempt brings freedom from tobacco use closer because you learn what works and doesn’t work for you. So, whether you have tried once, twice or 15 times, take the lessons you’ve learned and try quitting again with new tools and a new approach. No matter how many times it takes, VA will be with you every step of the way, with more proven resources than ever before to help Veterans quit smoking.

When you’re ready, VA’s tobacco cessation programs can help — anywhere, anytime.

When you’re ready to try life without smoking — even if you’ve tried to quit before — reach out to your VA provider to learn about the treatment options that can help you reach your goals. They may recommend a combination of treatments to increase your chance of quitting for good, such as counseling along with FDA-approved prescription medications or nicotine-replacement gum, patches and lozenges that can help you ease away from smoking.

Tobacco cessation options are available through all VA medical centers and community-based outpatient clinics. You may call, text, have an in-person appointment or have a telehealth visit with a provider for smoking cessation counseling, and use these additional VA support services:

Individual tobacco cessation counseling sessions with your mental health provider.

sessions with your mental health provider. An 8-session virtual tobacco cessation group held on Wednesdays at 10am led by a psychologist, clinical pharmacist, and peer support specialist. Ask your primary care provider for a referral.

group held on Wednesdays at 10am led by a psychologist, clinical pharmacist, and peer support specialist. Ask your primary care provider for a referral. If stress is a barrier to you quitting, consider asking your provider for a referral to the Telephone Lifestyle Coaching program to manage stress. They have evening and weekend hours too!

to manage stress. They have evening and weekend hours too! Quit VET : Veterans can call 1-855-QUIT-VET (1-855-784-8838) to receive tobacco cessation counseling and get help building their plan to quit smoking. Quitline counselors are available Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Eastern time, to help you prepare for potential challenges and avoid relapse, and to offer continued support through follow-up calls and counseling. Counseling is available in English or Spanish. Ask your provider for a referral to Quit Vet today!

: Veterans can call 1-855-QUIT-VET (1-855-784-8838) to receive tobacco cessation counseling and get help building their plan to quit smoking. Quitline counselors are available Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Eastern time, to help you prepare for potential challenges and avoid relapse, and to offer continued support through follow-up calls and counseling. Counseling is available in English or Spanish. Ask your provider for a referral to Quit Vet today! SmokefreeVET: For tools and tips you can use to quit smoking, sign up for SmokefreeVET by texting VET to 47848. SmokefreeVET provides regular text messages as well as extra support for Veterans who text the keywords URGE, STRESS or SMOKED to 47848. Para inscribirse en SmokefreeVET en español, manda el texto VETesp al 47848.

Take a moment to imagine your life without smoking. Then talk with your provider about which of VA’s tobacco treatment options might best meet your needs and improve your life, health and future.

Use the facility locator tool to find a VA facility near you.