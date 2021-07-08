Now is the time to upgrade to My HealtheVet Premium

If you've been waiting to get your free Premium My HealtheVet account, now is the time! Advanced tier accounts will be discontinued in September.

My HealtheVet Premium accounts provide you with more tools to manage your health care. Premium accounts will allow you to access your VA health records, VA Health Chat, make appointments, refill prescriptions, and send secure message to communicate with your health care team and VA staff. Contact Connected Health at 612-467-5636 to obtain a premium account or upgrade from Advanced/Basic to Premium.

Getting a Premium account is free and simple. Call 612-467-5636 to make arrangements for identity verification or verify online. Two forms of identification are required to upgrade your account. We recommend your VA Veterans ID and your primary government-issued photo ID (example: driver’s license).

To register for a My HealtheVet account, go to www.myhealth.va.gov. Click on the green “Register” button in the top right side of the screen and complete the registration by filling in all the personal information along with creating a username and password.

Once you create your account successfully, you can contact your local VA clinic to upgrade your account. VA staff can upgrade your account by doing a VVC (VA Video Connect), or you can stop into one of your local VA clinics to do an in-person upgrade.

Learn more, watch My HealtheVet: Put a Premium Your Health