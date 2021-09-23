 Skip to Content

Stories

Minneapolis VA Health Care System top stories.

In the spotlight at VA Minneapolis

University of Minnesota and Minneapolis VA begin new chapter in long history with Nursing Collaboratory agreement

Minneapolis VA Health Care System (VAHCS) and the University of Minnesota celebrated their 75 years of academic affiliation in September with the announcement of a new Collaboratory aimed at improving nursing practice, education and patient outcomes.

Group of people standing in front of a white, rectangular building with a document in front of them

My Life, My Story by Gene

"Boys were always taught pull up your boot straps – don’t cry – get on with it. I have tried to impart to my grandson if you’ve got an issue, let’s talk about it."

Graphic with tan background and the US Army seal; it reads My Life. My Story.
Prev
1 2