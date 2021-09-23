Stories
Minneapolis VA Health Care System top stories.
University of Minnesota and Minneapolis VA begin new chapter in long history with Nursing Collaboratory agreement
Minneapolis VA Health Care System (VAHCS) and the University of Minnesota celebrated their 75 years of academic affiliation in September with the announcement of a new Collaboratory aimed at improving nursing practice, education and patient outcomes.
My Life, My Story by Gene
"Boys were always taught pull up your boot straps – don’t cry – get on with it. I have tried to impart to my grandson if you’ve got an issue, let’s talk about it."