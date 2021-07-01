Stories
Minneapolis VA Health Care System top stories.
My Life, My Story by Bill
"Much to my wife’s chagrin I’m getting another motorcycle. Bikers Against Bullies has blessed us and we’re starting a new chapter in Bloomington. We ride into schools and go around to classrooms and give them some ways to stand up. I’m one of those kids who fell between the cracks."
Just launched: all-new Minneapolis VA website
Great news! Minneapolis VA Health Care System has just launched a new website that gives you better service and an easier online experience.
Now is the time to upgrade to My HealtheVet Premium
If you've been waiting to get your free Premium My HealtheVet account, now is the time! Advanced tier accounts will be discontinued in September.
My Life, My Story by Gene
"Boys were always taught pull up your boot straps – don’t cry – get on with it. I have tried to impart to my grandson if you’ve got an issue, let’s talk about it."