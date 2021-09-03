Situation update: Visiting our facilities

We are closely monitoring the events surrounding COVID-19. Safely meeting your health care needs is our top priority.

Things to be aware of during the pandemic

Patient care

We offer many types of patient care visits. In addition to face-to-face, we offer video and telephone visits. Clinic staff may reach out to you to offer these services if appropriate for your care needs.

Visitor restrictions at appointments

Our restricted visitor policy remains in effect. If you need assistance to come to your appointment, one visitor may accompany you. Approved visitors must be 18 years or older with compassionate exemptions for hospice or critical care.

Face masks

Everyone who enters our facilities is required to wear a face mask to keep our health care workers and patients healthy. Please come to your appointment with your own face mask.

Walk-in appointments

Walk-in appointments are only available for urgent and emergency issues, including mental health, and only into the emergency room.

Personal information

Please be cautious of any calls requesting personal information. The VA will never ask for your full Social Security Number.

Your upcoming visit

Symptom check

We ask everyone entering the main hospital and CBOC locations about the following COVID-19 symptoms: fever, chills, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, diarrhea, muscle aches, and loss of taste or smell. Please be thoughtful and thorough in responding to these questions.

If you are having any of the above symptoms, please consider postponing your appointments and contact us at 612-467-1100 to reschedule and/or have further discussion about COVID-19 concerns.

Waiting areas

To comply with social distancing in our waiting rooms we are asking you to report to clinic no more than 20 minutes before your scheduled appointment. If you show up early, please wait in the centralized waiting areas until your appointment.

Flu and COVID-19 vaccines

Flu and COVID-19 vaccines are available now; ask about one at your next visit.

COVID-19 vaccine information