Work with us

Jobs and careers

We offer jobs and career opportunities in many fields, including clinical, administrative, and support professions.

You can visit USAJOBS to see all of the current openings at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center and elsewhere in the VA Minneapolis Healthcare System, and visit our jobs and careers page to learn more about the application process.

Nursing careers

Being a VA nurse is the best way to serve those who have served all of us. It is a mission-driven calling to be able to utilize our strengths and talents as clinicians in a capacity that gives back to a patient population that is most deserving of care.

Learn more about our nursing vacancies and how to apply

Internships, residencies and fellowships

Each year, we help university and post-graduate students complete their training and pursue their careers. Find the opportunities that are right for you.

Visit our internships and fellowships page

Nursing residencies and internships

Minneapolis VA medical center has a variety of nursing internship programs at different levels. We also offer VALOR, an honors residency program for select nursing students.

Visit our nursing internship and VALOR program page

Volunteer or donate

We depend on the goodwill and generosity of our donors and volunteers. By volunteering your time or making a donation, you can give something back to Veterans who have given so much to our country. As a volunteer, you'll provide many important services throughout our health care system and help make Veterans’ visits to our facilities more rewarding.

Visit our volunteer or donate page to learn more and get involved

Doing business with Minneapolis VA

If you're a vendor or contractor interested in working with Minneapolis VA Health Care System, please call Human Resources at 612-467-2060. We suggest you get a sense of our needs and who we serve. Learn more about our needs and Veterans Integrated Service Network 23 (VISN 23).