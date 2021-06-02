Clinical social work

VHA is one of the largest trainers of social work students in the country and annually trains approximately 1500 social work interns. Field instructors and interns at Minneapolis benefit greatly from access to this national network of resources.

Currently Minneapolis VA has affiliation agreements with four accredited schools of social work in the Twin Cities area. Specifically, these schools are the University of Minnesota, Augsburg College, University of St. Thomas and St. Catherine University. We also have affiliation agreements with University of Minnesota – Duluth and Minnesota State in Mankato.

Students who are interested in training experiences at the Minneapolis VA should check with their school’s faculty.