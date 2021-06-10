Dental general practice residency program
Minneapolis VA medical center is closely affiliated with University of Minnesota Medical and Dental Schools. Consultants from the dental school and community, representing multiple dental specialties, are available to supplement instruction of dental residents in the treatment of patients.
Mission and purpose
Our purpose is to provide the opportunity and environment for graduate dentists to enhance and perfect the skills and knowledge gained in dental school. This residency will emphasize general dentistry and provide education and patient care experiences involving the management of patients with a wide range of medical conditions in both the ambulatory and inpatient setting.
This hospital-based training program will broaden the residents’ knowledge of oral and systemic diseases. It will offer an opportunity to work with other health professionals in the hospital setting and broaden clinical exposure to medically-compromised patients. The residency will enable the graduate of this program to serve their community by providing them with the knowledge and skills to meet the needs of special patients. Upon completion of the residency, the dentist will be qualified to obtain hospital privileges.
Program goals
Concise statement of goals
- Develop competent practitioners who will act as effective primary care providers
- Develop the resident to function effectively in the provision of comprehensive oral health care
- Prepare residents to serve their communities
- Apply scientific principles to learning and oral health care
- Prepare resident for their future dental careers
A comprehensive description of the dental residency program goals and objective with reference to CODA standards is located in our brochure.
Admission criteria
The admission criteria for the general practice dental residency conforms to Department of Veterans Affairs regulations and federal law regarding discrimination. Applicants for the general practice dental residency program must meet the following criteria:
- Must be a citizen of the United States.
- Must be a graduate of an ADA accredited dental school.
- Must be eligible for a state dental license in any state of the United States.
Application process
Completed applications must be received by November 1. Upon review of the application package, the applicant may be invited for a personal interview.
Materials submitted directly to this medical center include:
- Copy of VA Form 10-2850D Application for Health Professions Trainees
- Personal photograph
Materials submitted to the Post-Doctoral Application Support Service (PASS) website include:
- Official transcripts from degree granting dental school
- Letter of recommendation from the Dean with a statement of class standing
- Two letters of recommendation from faculty members
- National Board scores
- Personal statement of plans for your professional career
Questions about the application process for the general practice dental residency program should be directed to:
Chia-Yin Lo, DDS
Co-Director, General Practice Residency Program
Dental Service (618/160)
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN 55417
Phone: 612-467-2039
Fax: 612-727-5669
Email: Chiayin.Lo@va.gov
Kevin A. Ramp, DDS
Co-Director, General Practice Residency Program
Dental Service (618/160)
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN 55417
Phone: 612-467-2039
Fax: 612-727-5669
Email: Kevin.Ramp@va.gov
Dental clinic staff
The dental clinic staff consists of four full-time general dentists, one full-time maxillofacial oral surgeon, one full-time maxillofacial prosthodontist, one full-time prosthodontist and six part-time dentists. There are consultants and attending staff representing the specialties of endodontics, periodontics, oral surgery, prosthodontics, orthodontics and TMJ/facial pain. Support personnel consist of three dental hygienists, seventeen dental assistants, three medical support assistants, and a program support assistant.
Minneapolis VA Health Care System participates in several specialty training programs such as an oral surgery residency training experience as an extension of the University of Minnesota Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Graduate Program. This rotation is under the direction of Dr. Bruce Templeton, Chief, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Minneapolis VA Health Care System. Two oral surgery residents from the University of Minnesota are on service at the VA medical center on a rotational basis throughout the year.
Accreditation
Our dental general practice residency is accredited by the ADA Commission on Dental Accreditation, a specialized accrediting body recognized by the Council of Postsecondary Accreditation and the United States Department of Education. Our program is fully accredited without any recommendation or restrictions.