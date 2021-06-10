Dental general practice residency program

Admission criteria

The admission criteria for the general practice dental residency conforms to Department of Veterans Affairs regulations and federal law regarding discrimination. Applicants for the general practice dental residency program must meet the following criteria:

Must be a citizen of the United States.

Must be a graduate of an ADA accredited dental school.

Must be eligible for a state dental license in any state of the United States.

Application process

Completed applications must be received by November 1. Upon review of the application package, the applicant may be invited for a personal interview.

Materials submitted directly to this medical center include:

Copy of VA Form 10-2850D Application for Health Professions Trainees

Personal photograph

Materials submitted to the Post-Doctoral Application Support Service (PASS) website include:

Official transcripts from degree granting dental school

Letter of recommendation from the Dean with a statement of class standing

Two letters of recommendation from faculty members

National Board scores

Personal statement of plans for your professional career

Questions about the application process for the general practice dental residency program should be directed to:

Chia-Yin Lo, DDS

Co-Director, General Practice Residency Program

Dental Service (618/160)

One Veterans Drive

Minneapolis, MN 55417

Phone: 612-467-2039

Fax: 612-727-5669

Email: Chiayin.Lo@va.gov

Kevin A. Ramp, DDS

Co-Director, General Practice Residency Program

Dental Service (618/160)

One Veterans Drive

Minneapolis, MN 55417

Phone: 612-467-2039

Fax: 612-727-5669

Email: Kevin.Ramp@va.gov

Dental clinic staff

The dental clinic staff consists of four full-time general dentists, one full-time maxillofacial oral surgeon, one full-time maxillofacial prosthodontist, one full-time prosthodontist and six part-time dentists. There are consultants and attending staff representing the specialties of endodontics, periodontics, oral surgery, prosthodontics, orthodontics and TMJ/facial pain. Support personnel consist of three dental hygienists, seventeen dental assistants, three medical support assistants, and a program support assistant.

Minneapolis VA Health Care System participates in several specialty training programs such as an oral surgery residency training experience as an extension of the University of Minnesota Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Graduate Program. This rotation is under the direction of Dr. Bruce Templeton, Chief, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Minneapolis VA Health Care System. Two oral surgery residents from the University of Minnesota are on service at the VA medical center on a rotational basis throughout the year.