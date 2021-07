Dental general practice residency program

Mission and purpose

Our purpose is to provide the opportunity and environment for graduate dentists to enhance and perfect the skills and knowledge gained in dental school. This residency will emphasize general dentistry and provide education and patient care experiences involving the management of patients with a wide range of medical conditions in both the ambulatory and inpatient setting.

This hospital-based training program will broaden the residents’ knowledge of oral and systemic diseases. It will offer an opportunity to work with other health professionals in the hospital setting and broaden clinical exposure to medically-compromised patients. The residency will enable the graduate of this program to serve their community by providing them with the knowledge and skills to meet the needs of special patients. Upon completion of the residency, the dentist will be qualified to obtain hospital privileges.