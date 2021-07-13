Geriatric Research, Education and Clinical Center clinical and education programs

We manage a clinical service, conduct clinical studies, and train other health care professionals in geriatric-focused medicine and research. GRECC also offers training opportunities for fellows, residents, and allied health trainees. The clinical staff includes three neurologists, including one behavioral neurologist; three internists, including one geriatrician; a social worker, and an occupational therapist. Affiliated staff includes geriatricians, neuropsychologists and geriatric clinical pharmacists.

GRECC offers training opportunities for fellows, residents and allied health trainees. A cognitive disorders rotation for neurology residents provides clinical contact in several memory clinics, as well as experiences with palliative care, adult day health care and behavioral neurology. Another rotation for internal medicine residents connects trainees with the Community Living Center, spinal cord injury, and palliative care clinics.

GRECCs are "Centers of Excellence" designed to improve health care and quality of life for older Veterans through the advancement and integration of research, education and clinical care in geriatrics and gerontology. The Minneapolis VA GRECC serves elderly Veterans in VISN 23, which spans Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, and the Dakotas.

