Student nurse technician

The student nurse technician (SNT) is a VA employee who is mentored and supported under the supervision of a registered nurse while attending nursing school. This hands-on position allows student nurses the opportunity to practice and grow their clinical skills in preparation for professional licensure as a registered nurse. Flexible scheduling allows student nurses to work in conjunction with academic requirements and obligations.

SNT eligible applicants

U.S. citizens by birth or naturalization

SNTs must have completed one full academic year post high school and be enrolled in an Associates of Nursing Degree (ADN), Baccalaureate of Science in Nursing degree (BSN/BA), Master of Science in Nursing degree (MSN), or bridge program.

Nursing program must be nationally accredited by ACEN or CCNE

Proficient in English language (written and spoken), in accordance with 38 U.S.C 7402(d).

Pre-hire physical examination (including drug screening) and security/background investigation is required

SNT level determination

SNT-3: Completion of 1 academic year of post-high school study, no clinical rotations required.

Completion of 1 academic year of post-high school study, no clinical rotations required. SNT-4: Completion of 2 academic years of post-high school study and completed clinical rotations.

Completion of 2 academic years of post-high school study and completed clinical rotations. SNT-5: Completion of 4 academic years of post-high school study and completed clinical rotations or completed a Bachelor's in a related field and entering into an entry-level Master's Nursing Program.

How to apply for an SNT position

SNT applicants are encouraged to apply online through USAJOBS by searching “Student Nurse Technician” positions. A current resume and copy of academic transcript are required for application. Any questions about the program or application process can be directed to Sarah Meyer Nursing Recruitment or Carin Huff, SNT Program Manager

Sarah Meyer, MSN, RN, NPD-BC

Nursing Recruitment/Retention

Sarah.Meyer2@va.gov

Carin Huff, BSN, RN, VA-BC

Nurse Manager, Clinical Resource Teams

Carin.Huff@va.gov