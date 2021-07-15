Student nurse technician

The student nurse technician (SNT) works and learns under the supervision of a registered nurse while attending nursing school. Flexible scheduling allows the student nurse to work in conjunction with school schedules.

SNT applicants are required to apply online. Announcements at USAJOBS can be expected in late spring and fall for our summer and winter vacancies, as available. A certification in nursing assistance is preferred but not mandatory. Verification of nursing school acceptance is part of the application process. Upon completion of interviews, candidates will be required to complete background check and an occupational health screening prior to start date.

Katie Nelson, MSN, RN

Nurse Manager, Clinical Resource Teams

One Veterans Drive (118)

Minneapolis, MN 55417

612-467-5649

SNT-3 is designed for new entry nursing students in a BSN program. The job involves general nursing assistant care and/or observing patients in a 1:1 or 2:1 fashion. Additional mentoring and development of assessment skills are encouraged under the supervision of a registered nurse. Orientation requires one week of full-time availability, followed by additional orientation to other clinical areas and duties as available.