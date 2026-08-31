Nursing internships and VA-STEP
Minneapolis VA medical center has a variety of nursing internship programs at different levels including student nurse technician and VA-STEP (VA Student Trainee Experience Program) for aspiring nurses seeking fulfilling careers improving the lives of those who've served our nation.
Student nurse technician
The student nurse technician (SNT) is a VA employee who is mentored and supported under the supervision of a registered nurse while attending nursing school. This hands-on position allows student nurses the opportunity to practice and grow their clinical skills in preparation for professional licensure as a registered nurse. Flexible scheduling allows student nurses to work in conjunction with academic requirements and obligations.
SNT eligible applicants
- U.S. citizens by birth or naturalization
- SNTs must have completed one full academic year post high school and be enrolled in an Associates of Nursing Degree (ADN), Baccalaureate of Science in Nursing degree (BSN/BA), Master of Science in Nursing degree (MSN), or bridge program.
- Nursing program must be nationally accredited by ACEN or CCNE
- Proficient in English language (written and spoken), in accordance with 38 U.S.C 7402(d).
- Pre-hire physical examination (including drug screening) and security/background investigation is required
SNT level determination
- SNT-3: Completion of 1 academic year of post-high school study, no clinical rotations required.
- SNT-4: Completion of 2 academic years of post-high school study and completed clinical rotations.
- SNT-5: Completion of 4 academic years of post-high school study and completed clinical rotations or completed a Bachelor's in a related field and entering into an entry-level Master's Nursing Program.
How to apply for an SNT position
SNT applicants are encouraged to apply online through USAJOBS by searching “Student Nurse Technician” positions. A current resume and copy of academic transcript are required for application. Any questions about the program or application process can be directed to Sarah Meyer Nursing Recruitment or Carin Huff, SNT Program Manager
Sarah Meyer, MSN, RN, NPD-BC
Nursing Recruitment/Retention
Sarah.Meyer2@va.gov
Carin Huff, BSN, RN, VA-BC
Nurse Manager, Clinical Resource Teams
Carin.Huff@va.gov
VA-STEP
VA-STEP serves as a first step to gain employment with the VA after graduation and licensure. The student is employed as a trainee earning a salary while they learn to develop understanding, confidence and competencies in the care of our nations Veterans at a local VA facility under the supervision of a mentor.
VA-STEP eligible applicants
- U.S. citizens by birth or naturalization (U.S. Veterans are considered first among all equally qualified candidates).
- Current nursing students who have completed or are within one semester of completing the junior year of their bachelor's degree program from a nationally accredited school for Nursing Sciences with a CCNE or ACEN Accreditation.
- Be willing to undergo a background / suitability investigation.
- Be willing to come work for the VA after graduation.
- Students will need to be available to work 400 hours prior to graduation from their education program.
- Minimum Cumulative GPA of 3.00 on 4.00 scale
- Currently in Good Academic Standing (as defined by the school the student is attending) leading to graduation and NCLEX certification.
How to apply for VA-STEP
Kimlyn McVay, RN
Staff Educator
VALOR Program Administrator
VA Medical Center
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN 55417
Amy Daly, MSN, RN
Assistant Chief Nurse
VALOR Program Manager, Education Department
VA Medical Center
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN 55417
RN Transition to Practice
RN Transition to Practice (RNTTP)
Are you a recent or anticipated graduate of an ACEN or CCNE-accredited associate, baccalaureate, or master’s entry into nursing practice degree program. If so, the Minneapolis VA RNTTP residency program was made for you! RNTTP residency is a 12-month program designed to support newly licensed RN employees (in first RN role and/or less than 1 year of licensed RN experience) through the transition from novice new-graduates to confident and competent nurse professionals. Learn more.
The MVAHCS RN Transition to Practice Residency Program is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) through June 30, 2031. More information can be found at: https://www.aacnnursing.org/ccne-accreditation
Subscribe for updates about VA Nursing TTP opportunities and events.
Star Thorson, MSN, RNC-OB
RNTTP Residency Program Coordinator
Starlett.Thorson@va.gov