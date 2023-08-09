Occupational therapy fellowship in physical rehabilitation

Fellowship core elements

Minneapolis VA Health Care system offers annually, from August to August, a full time, 12-month occupational therapy (OT) fellowship in physical rehabilitation. Note: This program is currently undergoing review for initial accreditation by the American Occupational Therapy Association.

Fellowship core elements include:

Advanced, evidence-based occupational therapy practice across the continuum of care including diverse clinical diagnoses and presentations

Mentorship from a team of clinical specialists across the spectrum of occupational therapy services

Experiences and growth in areas of leadership, ethics and service

Development and execution of a research, education and/or scholarly project focused on OT in physical rehabilitation

Interpersonal communication and inter-professional practice and education including opportunities to partner and learn alongside post-professional trainees in OT, physical therapy (PT), and other physical medicine and rehabilitation (PM&R) disciplines

Fellowship overview

This fellowship has been designed with curriculum consistent with adult learning principles including elective options throughout the program to allow fellows to focus on areas of particular interest.

Physical rehabilitation is viewed in a holistic sense, incorporating a true biopsychosocial lens to all learning experiences and approaches. The learning objectives and didactic content was developed consistent with the American Occupational Therapy Association (AOTA) Board Certification in Physical Rehabilitation blueprint and with expertise from Board Certified Physical Rehabilitation specialists.

Program features: