Setting

Our occupational therapy internship program provides 320 or 480 hours of clinical practice in general medicine, stroke rehabilitation, TBI/Polytrauma, Community Living Center, spinal cord injury, Comprehensive Pain Center, or inpatient psychosocial services.

Doctoral students have the opportunity to complete a capstone experience in the areas of: education, research, program development, administration, advocacy or advanced clinical practice.

From 2016-2020 we averaged 16 student placements per year. We have 39 practicing clinicians at the medical center working in several departments and clinics throughout the facility.

Mission

The Minneapolis VA occupational therapy internship program mission is to train occupational therapy students to provide proper therapy services and education to Veterans and their families at an entry level position. The program will help develop occupational therapy students who can carry out an appropriate plan of care with an interdisciplinary team to provide the best therapeutic services available.

Placement

Occupational therapy fieldwork placement is contractual and we must have an agreement with the academic institution prior to acceptance. Correspondence must go through the fieldwork coordinator to set up an agreement between the school and student prior to placement.

For additional information, please contact:

Laura Glenz, MOT, OTR/L

Occupational Therapy Internship Program

One Veterans Drive

Minneapolis, MN 55417

Phone: 612-814-3364

Email: Laura.glenz@va.gov