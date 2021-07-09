Pathology and laboratory resident and medical student programs

Pathology and Laboratory Medicine Services general rotation information

Resident and fellow rotations include anatomic and surgical pathology, chemistry/toxicology, blood bank and transfusion medicine. In addition, infectious disease (ID) fellows will rotate through microbiology as part of the University of Minnesota’s School of Public Health ID Fellowship Program.

Medical student rotations are available through affiliation with the University of Minnesota, Midwestern University College of Osteopathic Medicine and other medical schools. A one-month rotation at the VA is intended to expose the student to the duties of a pathologist. Students rotate through the various modalities and interact with the residents and staff.

Residents will be excused to attend didactic lectures and clinical presentations at the University. In addition, multi-specialty conferences are attended by residents, as appropriate for their rotation. Conferences designed for the rotating anatomic/clinical pathology residents, fellows and medical students include a daily consensus meeting, dermatopathology conferences, autopsy conferences, weekly pathology CME conference, weekly morbidity and mortality conferences, as well as, monthly journal club and case presentations.

Residents are expected to become certified as laboratory inspectors through the College of American Pathologists training program during this rotation.

Anatomic pathology VA rotation (anatomic and surgical pathology)

Residents rotate three months through Minneapolis VA Health Care System in their first year of residency (PGY-1), and once again (elective one-month) in their subsequent training, generally as PGY-3/4 or late in PGY-2.

The junior level anatomic pathology training is designed to train the residents in grossing techniques for biopsies and large specimens, with the objective of residents being comfortable in independently handling these duties by the end of the rotation. The rotation allows for adequate preview time for the residents to develop microscopic skills in histopathology and opportunities for one-on-one teaching with staff pathologists during sign-out sessions. Two weekly grossing-in days alternate with sign-out days. Flexibility allows for progressive responsibilities. Junior residents also perform autopsies and generate autopsy reports under the guidance and supervision of pathology assistants and staff pathologists.

Senior level residents (one month elective) are involved in activities designed to impart a higher level of responsibility, commensurate with their advanced level of training. The rotation allows these residents to be involved with frozen section processing, reporting and on-site adequacy assessment for diagnostic needle biopsies, again under the guidance and supervision of staff pathologists. The senior level resident is also responsible for daily preview, generation of diagnoses for surgical pathology cases under the tutelage of the staff pathologist; and teaching the junior resident. Grossing-in surgical pathology and autopsy performance are not included in senior elective rotation.