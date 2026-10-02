Pharmacy student and residency programs
Minneapolis VA Health Care System offers both pharmacy student (pre-licensure) and residency (post-graduate training) programs.
At Minneapolis VA Health Care System, over 100 pharmacists play a vital role in the delivery of patient care; working closely with physicians, nurses and other health care team members to ensure America's Veterans receive the finest care.
Pharmacy students (pre-licensure)
- Introductory Pharmacy Practice Experiences (IPPE) for 2nd/3rd year pharmacy students
- Advanced Pharmacy Practice Experiences (APPE) for 4th year pharmacy students
- Paid internships for post-2nd year pharmacy students
Student rotations are in the areas of acute care, ambulatory care, geriatrics, pharmacoeconomics and institutional pharmacy practice. Students work with licensed preceptor pharmacists in the areas of drug monitoring and optimization, interprofessional team development, patient counseling, formulary management, and drug product preparation.
Pharmacy student application forms and requirements are located on the registration page.
Pharmacy residency program (post-graduate training)
The Minneapolis VA Health Care System offers PGY1 and PGY2 residency programs within a large, integrated academic-affiliated health system serving over 100,000 Veterans in Minnesota and Western Wisconsin. Residents gain broad exposure across a variety of ambulatory care and acute care settings with a strong emphasis on interprofessional teams, teaching, research, and leadership development. Academic affiliations with a number of universities provide robust precepting opportunities. Programs are known for supportive preceptor mentorship, longitudinal continuity clinics, and required and elective experiences that build practice-ready clinicians. Graduates are well-prepared for board certification and competitive positions in VA and non-VA settings alike.
Minneapolis VA Health Care System 2026-2027 pharmacy residents
Please see our residency manual and program brochures for more information.
Q&A sessions and residency showcases for PGY1/PGY2 programs
To learn more about our PGY1/PGY2 residency programs prior to applying, we will be hosting internal virtual Q&A sessions throughout fall and winter where preceptors, RPDs and resident (s) will be in attendance.
- Sign up for a Q&A session here to have all your questions answered.
For any questions regarding these sessions please reach out to a current resident. We look forward to meeting you all and appreciate your interest in our program!
An RPD and resident(s) will be attending the following residency showcase events. Please reach out to the individual hosting organizations to sign up to attend the following:
- Friday, 9/18/26, 3:30-5pm CST: MSHP Midyear Recruitment (in person)
- Friday, 9/25/26, 12:30-4pm CST: University of Minnesota Career & Networking Fair (virtual)
- Thursday, 11/5/26, 12-1pm CST: Federal Pharmacy Virtual Recruitment Event (virtual)
- Thursday, 11/12/26, 4-5pm CST: SNPhA x ACCP Residency Showcase (virtual)
- Friday, 11/20/26, 3-4pm CST: Minneapolis VA Q&A session (virtual)-Sign Up Here
- Tuesday, 12/8/26, 8-11am EST: ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting Residency Showcase (in person)
- Wednesday, 12/16/26, 10-4pm EST: ASHP Midyear Virtual Residency Showcase (virtual)
- Friday, 12/18/26, 3-4pm CST: Minneapolis VA Q&A session (virtual)-Sign Up Here
- Friday, Dec. 19, 2025 3:00-4:00pm CT: MVAHCS Q&A session (Sign up for a Q&A session here)
Please see our interactive map of the facility for an overview of our campus prior to a more formal tour during interviews.
PGY1 residency application procedure
- Submit application through PhORCAS by 11:59pm CST on January 2ndof each year with required transcripts, letters of reference (only 3 will be reviewed), curriculum vitae, and letter of intent per below instructions
- We request that you write a Question & Answer Style Letter of Intent limited to two pages or less in a standard font/standard font size:
- You may briefly introduce yourself, then answer the following questions in question/answer format within the body of your letter of intent. Please add specific examples!
- How have you prepared yourself to complete a residency?
- What most excites you about the Minneapolis VA Health Care System residency program? Describe how this relates to your future professional goals.
- The VA is guided by core values of integrity, commitment, advocacy, respect, and excellence - collectively known as ICARE. Can you share an experience or perspective that demonstrates how you embody one of these values in your professional conduct?
- What motivates you both inside and outside of pharmacy?
PGY1 - Pharmacy Practice Residency
- 5 positions: Pharmacy
- 1 position: Pharmacy – Mental Health
PGY2 - Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency
- 1 position
PGY2 - Geriatric Pharmacy Residency
- 1 position
PGY2 - Pain Management/Palliative Care Pharmacy Residency
- 2 positions
PGY2 - Pharmacy Informatics Residency
- 1 position
- Letters of reference: We require applicants to submit 3 references. References should be submitted through the PHORCAS Standardized Reference form. We prefer references submit “free text” comments formatted similar to a traditional Letter of Recommendation in this PhORCAS form.
- Submit the required application materials through the PhORCAS on or before January 2nd each year. The PhORCAS website is available at http://www.ashp.org/phorcas or https://phorcas.liaisoncas.com/applicant/.
PGY2 residency application procedure
- Please contact PGY2 RPD for up-to-date information.
Contact information
PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Programs
Amanda Boese, PharmD, BCPS
Residency Program Director
Minneapolis VAHCS,
One Veterans Drive (119),
Minneapolis, MN 55417
Email: Amanda.Boese@va.gov
PGY2 Psychiatric Residency Program
Jacob Held, PharmD, BCPP
Residency Program Director
Minneapolis VAHCS,
One Veterans Drive (119),
Minneapolis, MN 55417
Email: Jacob.Held@va.gov
PGY2 Geriatric Residency Program
Jordan Risher, PharmD, BCACP, BCGP
Residency Program Director
Minneapolis VAHCS,
One Veterans Drive (119),
Minneapolis, MN 55417
Email: Jordan.Risher@va.gov
PGY2 Pain Management/Palliative Care Residency
Ashley Fike, PharmD, BCPMP, MPH
Residency Program Director
Minneapolis VAHCS,
One Veterans Drive (119),
Minneapolis, MN 55417
Email: Ashley.Fike@va.gov
PGY2 Pharmacy Informatics Residency Program
Tessa Kemp, PharmD, BCGP
Residency Program Director (RPD)
Minneapolis VAHCS
One Veterans Drive (119)
Minneapolis, MN 55417
Email: Tessa.Kemp@va.gov
Anders Westanmo, PharmD, MBA, FAMIA
Residency Program Coordinator (RPC)
Minneapolis VAHCS
One Veterans Drive (119)
Minneapolis, MN 55417
Email: Anders.Westanmo@va.gov
Internship program
Stephanie Root, PharmD, BCPS
Evening Pharmacy Supervisor
Minneapolis VAHCS,
One Veterans Drive (119),
Minneapolis, MN 55417
Phone:
Email: Stephanie.Root@va.gov
IPPE/APPE Student Educational Program
Lindsey Timm, PharmD, BCACP
Associate Chief of Pharmacy, Quality Assurance and Education
Minneapolis VAHCS,
One Veterans Drive (119),
Minneapolis, MN 55417
Email: Lindsey.Timm@va.gov
PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Resident
Emma Carlberg, PharmD
PGY2 Geriatric Pharmacy Resident
Matthew Jacquot, PharmD, MPH
PGY2 Pain Management/Palliative Care Pharmacy Residents
Mary Vue, PharmD
Conrad Gastfield, PharmD
PGY2 Pharmacy Informatics Resident
Alessandro Amores, PharmD