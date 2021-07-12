Pharmacy student and residency programs

At Minneapolis VA Health Care System, over 100 pharmacists play a vital role in the delivery of patient care; working closely with physicians, nurses and other health care team members to ensure America's Veterans receive the finest care.

Pharmacy students (pre-licensure)

Introductory Pharmacy Practice Experiences (IPPE) for 2nd/3rd year pharmacy students

Advanced Pharmacy Practice Experiences (APPE) for 4th year pharmacy students

Paid internships for post-2nd year pharmacy students

Student rotations are in the areas of acute care, ambulatory care, geriatrics, pharmacoeconomics and institutional pharmacy practice. Students work with licensed preceptor pharmacists in the areas of drug monitoring and optimization, interprofessional team development, patient counseling, formulary management, and drug product preparation. Rotations are full-time and range from 5 to 10 weeks.

Pharmacy student application forms and requirements are located on the registration page.

Pharmacy residency program (post-graduate training)

Minneapolis VA Health Care System is a teaching facility which operates approximately 273 acute care beds as well as 104 long term care beds through the Community Living Center. In addition to offering primary, extended, and specialty care, Minneapolis operates VA Community Clinics such as Rice Lake and Hayward VA Clinics. Pharmacy Service at Minneapolis VA is affiliated with University of Minnesota, North Dakota State University, South Dakota State University, and Creighton University Colleges of Pharmacy. Minneapolis VA Health Care System is institutionally affiliated with University of Minnesota, School of Medicine.



By combining advanced technology with comprehensive clinical services, the Minneapolis VA Pharmacy Department continuously seeks new ways of improving patient care. Clinical services are provided in the following areas: internal medicine, critical care, cardiology, infectious diseases, geriatrics (long term care/home based primary care), anticoagulation, renal, ambulatory care general medicine, endocrinology, pain management, spinal cord, traumatic brain injury, women’s health, psychiatry and drug information. Examples of clinical services include pharmacokinetic monitoring, drug utilization evaluations, chronic disease state management, and overall monitoring to provide optimal pharmaceutical care.



Minneapolis VA Pharmacy Practice Residency was established in 1963 and is ASHP accredited. This program incorporates core pharmacy practice components while allowing for customization to the resident’s areas of interest. The resident will be working with pharmacists both within the outpatient and inpatient pharmacies as well as in clinics and on the hospital floors. By combining direct clinical services with staffing responsibilities, the resident will develop an understanding of the medication use system.



This residency program is designed to provide you with a comprehensive, well-rounded experience that will build a solid foundation for the future. Please see brochures for more information about our various PGY1 and PGY2 positions and do not hesitate to contact one of the PGY2 residents listed for questions about any of our PGY1 and PGY2 programs.