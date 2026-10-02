Pharmacy student and residency programs

At Minneapolis VA Health Care System, over 100 pharmacists play a vital role in the delivery of patient care; working closely with physicians, nurses and other health care team members to ensure America's Veterans receive the finest care.

Pharmacy students (pre-licensure)

Introductory Pharmacy Practice Experiences (IPPE) for 2nd/3rd year pharmacy students

Advanced Pharmacy Practice Experiences (APPE) for 4th year pharmacy students

Paid internships for post-2nd year pharmacy students

Student rotations are in the areas of acute care, ambulatory care, geriatrics, pharmacoeconomics and institutional pharmacy practice. Students work with licensed preceptor pharmacists in the areas of drug monitoring and optimization, interprofessional team development, patient counseling, formulary management, and drug product preparation.

Pharmacy student application forms and requirements are located on the registration page.

Pharmacy residency program (post-graduate training)

The Minneapolis VA Health Care System offers PGY1 and PGY2 residency programs within a large, integrated academic-affiliated health system serving over 100,000 Veterans in Minnesota and Western Wisconsin. Residents gain broad exposure across a variety of ambulatory care and acute care settings with a strong emphasis on interprofessional teams, teaching, research, and leadership development. Academic affiliations with a number of universities provide robust precepting opportunities. Programs are known for supportive preceptor mentorship, longitudinal continuity clinics, and required and elective experiences that build practice-ready clinicians. Graduates are well-prepared for board certification and competitive positions in VA and non-VA settings alike.