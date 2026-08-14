Physical Therapy Geriatric Residency Program

This program offers a year-long advanced training program for physical therapists specializing in geriatrics. The program is funded by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations.

About the program

Application opens September 15 each year

Application closes at the end of the third week in January

Residents start the year-long program in July

Highlights

Residents treat a geriatric patient caseload about 32+ hours per week - rotating through three different areas of practice including acute medicine, subacute care (Community Living Center) and outpatient.

Residents are also involved in 1:1 mentoring sessions with expert clinicians a minimum of 4 hours per week, didactic coursework 6-8 hours per week, research exposure and a variety of teaching opportunities throughout the year at Concordia University, St. Paul.

Residents who successfully complete the program are eligible to apply to sit for the Geriatric Clinical Specialty (GCS) exam.

Benefits

See Financial Fact Sheet for salary

Health, dental and vision benefits

Accrue 4 hours of sick and 4 hours of annual (vacation) leave every 2 week pay period

Eleven paid federal holidays

Liability coverage and protection under Federal Tort Claims Act

Uniform (scrubs) provided by Minneapolis VA Health Care System

Medical library access

MedBridge subscription

Goals

Support the mission, vision and values of the Minneapolis VA Health Care System by meeting the needs of our Veterans, service members and geriatric residency program through provision of geriatric physical therapy services.

Contribute to the profession of geriatric physical therapy through writing, teaching and leadership in consultative roles.

Be a discerning consumer of scientific literature and proficient in the inclusion of new evidenced-based treatment techniques and knowledge into clinical practice.

Exhibit the highest standards of integrity and professionalism.

Complete required curricular content and clinical experience to successfully prepare for completion of the GCS exam.

Participate in clinical research to advance geriatric physical therapy.

Fees

This program does not have additional application or tuition fees, although the RF-PTCAS process does have its own fee. The Minneapolis VA Health Care System (MVAHCS) provides tuition support for didactic programming. The costs associated with the program are related to attendance at Combined Section Meeting (CSM) to cover travel and tuition expenses. Residents may apply for funding to attend the APTA Combined Sections Meeting (CSM). Residents also often qualify for student rates or may attend VA-sponsored programming at no cost.

Program outcomes

GCS exam pass rate will be posted upon first cohort completion

100% of residents report feeling satisfied or highly satisfied with the geriatric residency program on the 6 month and 12 month Resident Satisfaction Survey

100% of residents achieve required number of clinical hours within 65/72 diagnostic categories within the Description of Residency Practice (DRP).

100% of residents receive at minimum 400 hours (or greater) of instructional hours during the residency program

100% of residents receive 200 mentoring hours during the residency program

100% of residents attend at minimum 1 professional conference (e.g., APTA CSM) during the residency program

Program structure

We plan to have one permanent residency position each calendar year. Evidence of an interest in geriatric physical therapy is desirable, although we don't require any specific continuing education course work or specific clinical and/or didactic learning experiences to apply.

Between the clinical practice, mentoring, teaching, research and didactic programming, it is anticipated that the resident spends 50-55 hours per week on residency-related activities. In addition to direct patient care, this includes teaching prep time, data analysis, assigned readings, webinar attendance, researching given topics, etc.