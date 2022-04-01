Physical Therapy Geriatric Residency Program

This developing program offers a year-long advanced training program for physical therapists specializing in geriatrics. The program is funded by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations.

About the program

Application will open October 1, 2022

Application will close at the end of the third week in January, 2023

Residents start the year-long program the third or fourth Monday in June

Highlights

Residents treat a geriatric patient caseload about 30 hours per week - rotating through three different areas of practice including acute medicine, subacute care (Community Living Center) and outpatient.

Residents are also involved in 1:1 mentoring sessions with expert clinicians a minimum of 4 hours per week, didactic coursework 6-8 hours per week, research exposure and a variety of teaching opportunities throughout the year at Concordia University, St. Paul.

Residents who successfully complete the program are eligible to apply to sit for the Geriatric Clinical Specialty (GCS) exam.

Benefits

Fixed annual salary: $47,047

Health, dental and vision benefits

Accrue 4 hours of sick and 4 hours of annual (vacation) leave every 2 week pay period

Eleven paid federal holidays

Liability coverage and protection under Federal Tort Claims Act

Uniform (scrubs) provided by Minneapolis VA Health Care System

Medical library access

Goals

Support the mission, vision and values of the Minneapolis VA Health Care System by meeting the needs of our Veterans, service members and geriatric residency program through provision of geriatric physical therapy services.

Contribute to the profession of geriatric physical therapy through writing, teaching and leadership in consultative roles.

Be a discerning consumer of scientific literature and proficient in the inclusion of new evidenced-based treatment techniques and knowledge into clinical practice.

Exhibit the highest standards of integrity and professionalism.

Complete required curricular content and clinical experience to successfully prepare for completion of the GCS exam.

Participate in clinical research to advance geriatric physical therapy.

Fees

This program will not have additional application or tuition fees, although the RF-PTCAS process does have its own fee. Minneapolis VA Health Care System provides tuition support for didactic programming. The costs associated with the program are related to attendance at Combined Section Meeting (CSM) to cover travel and tuition expenses.

Fees for continuing education courses and national conferences are not covered by this program, but residents often qualify for student rates or can attend VA or sponsored programming for free.

How to apply

Who can apply

Am I Eligible? Checklist for VA Health Professions Trainee (HPT)

Residents are employed by the Minneapolis VA Health Care System; therefore applicants need to be U.S. citizens . *

. Licensed physical therapists; you will need to be licensed to practice in Minnesota by the start of the residency program.

Physical therapy students; you must be on track to graduate by May of the year you will start the residency program (in June).

We prefer that incoming residents have passed the licensure exam on the April test date, although registration for the July test date is acceptable. Failure to pass the licensure exam will result in termination of the residency.

Application process

We are participating in the RF-PTCAS universal application service for residency and fellowship programs, which starts each new year’s residency application cycle in October. For details and timely updates visit APTA’s website.

Prior to submitting an application to RF-PTCAS, please check the "Am I Eligible?" checklist to determine if you are eligible to apply to our program.

Timeline for the application process

*Health Professions Trainees (HPTs) are appointed temporary employees of the Department of Veterans Affairs. As such, HPTs are subject to laws, policies and guidelines posted for VA staff members. There are infrequent times in which this guidance can change during a training year which may create new requirements or responsibilities for HPTs. If employment requirements change during the course of a training year, HPTs will be notified of the change and impact as soon as possible and options provided. The VA Training Director for your profession will provide you with information you need to understand the requirement and reasons for the requirement in a timely manner.

Lori Danzl, PT

Residency Program Director

Minneapolis VAHCS, PM&R (117)

One Veterans Drive,

Minneapolis MN 55417

Phone: 612-467-3073

Email: Lori.Danzl@va.gov

Lizzy Roddy, PT, DPT, GCS

Residency Training Director

Minneapolis VAHCS, PM&R (117)

One Veterans Drive,

Minneapolis MN 55417

Phone: 612-467-5867

Email: elizabeth.roddy@va.gov

Program structure

We plan to have one permanent residency position each calendar year. Evidence of an interest in geriatric physical therapy is desirable, although we don't require any specific continuing education course work or specific clinical and/or didactic learning experiences to apply.

Between the clinical practice, mentoring, teaching, research and didactic programming, it is anticipated that the resident spends 50-55 hours per week on residency-related activities. In addition to direct patient care, this includes teaching prep time, data analysis, assigned readings, webinar attendance, researching given topics, etc.