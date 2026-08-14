Physical therapy neurologic residency program
The mission of the physical therapy neurologic residency program is to provide exceptional, specialized education that prepares physical therapists with advanced post-professional skills and knowledge to become better educators, researchers and clinicians in the practice of neurologic physical therapy.
This program offers a year-long advanced training program for physical therapists specializing in neurology.
About the program
Dates
- Application opens September 15 each year
- Application closes at the end of the third week in January
- Residents start the year-long program in July
Highlights
- Residents treat their neurologic patient caseload about 30 hours per week - rotating through acute inpatient rehab, spinal cord rehab and outpatient neurology, as well as some outside experiences in pediatrics, vestibular rehab and Parkinson’s rehabilitation.
- Residents are also involved in mentoring sessions with expert clinicians a minimum of 4 hours per week, didactic coursework 6-8 hours per week, research exposure and a variety of teaching opportunities throughout the year at St. Catherine’s University and Concordia University, St. Paul.
- Residents who successfully complete the program are eligible to apply to sit for the Neurologic Certified Specialist (NCS) exam.
Benefits
- See Financial Fact Sheet for salary
- Health, dental and vision benefits
- Accrue 4 hours of sick and 4 hours of annual (vacation) leave every 2 week pay period
- Eleven paid federal holidays
- Liability coverage and protection under Federal Tort Claims Act
- Uniform (scrubs) provided by Minneapolis VA Health Care System
- Medical library access
Fees
Our program currently does not have additional application or tuition fees, although the RF-PTCAS process does have its own fee. Minneapolis VA Health Care System provides tuition support for didactic programming which is offered in part via live webinars through the Neurologic Physical Therapy Professional Education Consortium.
The costs associated with the program are related to attendance at Combined Section Meeting (CSM) to cover travel and tuition expenses. Residents may apply for funding to attend the APTA Combined Sections Meeting (CSM). Residents also often qualify for student rates or may attend VA-sponsored programming at no cost.
Program outcome
- 100% first time pass rate on ABPTS NCS exam.
- 100% of residents report feeling satisfied or highly satisfied with the neurologic residency program on the 6 month and 12 month Residency Satisfaction Survey.
- 100% of residents achieve the required number of clinical hours within 16/18 Description of Residency Practice.
- 100% of residents will receive a minimum of 400 hours of instructional/didactic hours.
- 100% of residents receive 200 mentoring hours or more during the year-long residency program.
- 100% of residents attend at minimum 1 professional conference (APTA CSM) during the residency program.
Program structure
We have one permanent residency position each calendar year. Evidence of an interest in neurologic rehabilitation is desirable, although we don't require any specific continuing education course work or specific clinical and/or didactic learning experiences to apply.
Between the clinical practice, mentoring, teaching, research and didactic programming, it is anticipated that the resident spends 50-55 hours per week on residency-related activities. In addition to direct patient care, this includes teaching prep time, data analysis, assigned readings, webinar attendance, researching given topics, etc.
Curriculum
The Neurologic Physical Therapy Residency offers a dynamic and immersive educational experience with over 300 hours of structured learning. Residents engage in weekly faculty-led modules, complemented by self-directed study using curated resources such as peer-reviewed literature, MedBridge content, and Neuroconsortium lectures. In addition to structured coursework, residents engage in:
- 4 patient-centered clinically appraised topics (CATs) to develop evidence-based decision-making skills.
- 12 case-based Tracer projects focused on neurologic diagnoses, fostering clinical reasoning and diagnostic proficiency.
Residents also benefit from exposure to diverse teaching methodologies through collaborative learning opportunities at two local Physical Therapy (DPT) programs.
All didactic offerings align with the Description of Residency Practice for Neurologic Physical Therapy, with the ultimate goal of preparing residents for success on the Neurologic Clinical Specialist (NCS) Board Certification Exam. Curriculum highlights include:
Clinical Knowledge & Reasoning
- Identify personal learning gaps and build targeted study plans
- Analyze patient data to understand pathophysiology and clinical presentation
- Discuss key aspects of neurologic and pediatric conditions
- Apply frameworks linking health conditions to functional limitations
Evidence-Based Practice & Research
- Formulate focused clinical questions and conduct efficient literature searches
- Translate current research into clinical evaluation and intervention strategies
- Address barriers to implementing evidence in practice
Neuroplasticity & Rehabilitation Science
- Understand mechanisms of neuroplasticity and their role in recovery
- Design interventions that promote behavioral change
- Explore advanced neurorehabilitation techniques like locomotor training and split-belt treadmill use
- Investigate neuroprotective strategies for conditions such as Parkinson’s disease
Clinical Decision-Making & Intervention
- Use structured frameworks for gait and balance training
- Apply anatomy and physiology to differential diagnosis
- Master vestibular rehabilitation techniques including canalith repositioning
Technology & Innovation
- Explore emerging tools such as virtual reality, robotics, and therapeutic apps
- Conduct seating evaluations including pressure mapping and wheelchair selection
Professionalism & Interdisciplinary Care
- Demonstrate APTA core values in clinical and team settings
- Adapt teaching strategies for diverse learners
- Collaborate effectively within inter-professional teams
Special Topics in Neurologic Care
- Understand aging in neurologic populations
- Explore pharmacologic treatments and their long-term implications
- Address ethical decision-making and quality of life in individuals with disabilities
- Manage complications such as spasticity and immobility-related issues
- Interpret diagnostic tests and integrate motor control research into practice
Clinical & Professional Experiences
Our residency offers a robust clinical experience totaling over 1,500 hours, structured across four specialized modules:
- Module 1: Acute/Subacute Rehabilitation for TBI and CVA
Focused training in early recovery phases for individuals with traumatic brain injury and cerebrovascular accidents.
- Module 2: Outpatient Neurologic Physical Therapy
Advanced practice in outpatient settings, emphasizing individualized care for a wide range of neurologic conditions.
- Module 3: Acute Care with Neurologic Focus
Immersive experience in hospital-based care, managing complex neurologic presentations in acute settings.
- Module 4: Spinal Cord Injury and Associated Disorders Rehabilitation
Comprehensive exposure to rehabilitation strategies for spinal cord injuries and related disorders.
Residents receive over 150 hours of dedicated mentoring, including direct observation and collaborative case discussions with experienced clinicians.
Unique Learning Opportunities
Residents have the opportunity to engage with the Rehabilitation & Engineering Center for Optimizing Veteran Engagement & Reintegration (RECOVER), contributing to cutting-edge research initiatives aimed at improving outcomes for Veterans.
Additional observational experiences include:
- Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare
Observe the continuum of care for individuals with cerebral palsy, from early intervention to long-term management.
- University of Minnesota Health
Gain exposure to advanced assessment and treatment of balance and vestibular disorders.
- Struthers Parkinson’s Center
Participate in team-based evaluations and group programming, following individuals with Parkinson’s Disease through comprehensive care.
How to apply
Who can apply
- Am I Eligible? Checklist for VA Health Professions Trainee (HPT)
- Residents are employed by the Minneapolis VA Health Care System; therefore applicants need to be U.S. citizens.*
- Licensed physical therapists; you will need to be licensed to practice in Minnesota by the start of the residency program.
- Physical therapy students; you must be on track to graduate by May of the year you will start the residency program (in July).
We prefer that the incoming residents have passed the licensure exam on the April test date, although registration for the July test date is acceptable. Failure to pass the licensure exam will result in termination of the residency.
Application process
Applicants are encouraged to submit applications through RF-PTCAS between September 15, 2026 and January 17, 2027. To be considered for the residency, please submit the following items:
- Three essay questions
- Current curriculum vitae (CV) or resume
- Graduate transcripts (unofficial transcripts are acceptable at the time of application. If you are offered an interview, official transcripts will be required at that time)
- Three letters of reference from individuals familiar with your clinical work
Applications are submitted using the RF-PTCAS system.
Prior to submitting an application, please check the "Am I Eligible?" checklist to determine if you are eligible to apply to our program.
Timeline for the application process
- Application opens September 15 each year
- Application closes at the end of the third week in January
- Interviews will take place during the first and second week of March
- Selections and notifications will be made during the last 2 weeks of March
- The residency will begin in early July
Financial fact sheet
Contact
Ashley Cassel, DPT OCS
Chief Physical Therapy
Residency Program Director
Minneapolis VAHCS, PM&R (117)
One Veterans Drive,
Minneapolis MN 55417
Phone: 612-433-2120
Email: Ashley.Cassel@va.gov
Michelle Peterson, DPT NCS
Residency Training Director
Minneapolis VAHCS, PM&R (117)
One Veterans Drive,
Minneapolis MN 55417
Phone:
Email: Michelle.Peterson@va.gov