Physical therapy neurologic residency program

This program offers a year-long advanced training program for physical therapists specializing in neurology.

About the program

Dates

Application opens September 15 each year

Application closes at the end of the third week in January

Residents start the year-long program in July

Highlights

Residents treat their neurologic patient caseload about 30 hours per week - rotating through acute inpatient rehab, spinal cord rehab and outpatient neurology, as well as some outside experiences in pediatrics, vestibular rehab and Parkinson’s rehabilitation.

Residents are also involved in mentoring sessions with expert clinicians a minimum of 4 hours per week, didactic coursework 6-8 hours per week, research exposure and a variety of teaching opportunities throughout the year at St. Catherine’s University and Concordia University, St. Paul.

Residents who successfully complete the program are eligible to apply to sit for the Neurologic Certified Specialist (NCS) exam.

Benefits

See Financial Fact Sheet for salary

Health, dental and vision benefits

Accrue 4 hours of sick and 4 hours of annual (vacation) leave every 2 week pay period

Eleven paid federal holidays

Liability coverage and protection under Federal Tort Claims Act

Uniform (scrubs) provided by Minneapolis VA Health Care System

Medical library access

Fees

Our program currently does not have additional application or tuition fees, although the RF-PTCAS process does have its own fee. Minneapolis VA Health Care System provides tuition support for didactic programming which is offered in part via live webinars through the Neurologic Physical Therapy Professional Education Consortium.

The costs associated with the program are related to attendance at Combined Section Meeting (CSM) to cover travel and tuition expenses. Residents may apply for funding to attend the APTA Combined Sections Meeting (CSM). Residents also often qualify for student rates or may attend VA-sponsored programming at no cost.

Program outcome

100% first time pass rate on ABPTS NCS exam.

100% of residents report feeling satisfied or highly satisfied with the neurologic residency program on the 6 month and 12 month Residency Satisfaction Survey.

100% of residents achieve the required number of clinical hours within 16/18 Description of Residency Practice.

100% of residents will receive a minimum of 400 hours of instructional/didactic hours.

100% of residents receive 200 mentoring hours or more during the year-long residency program.

100% of residents attend at minimum 1 professional conference (APTA CSM) during the residency program.

Program structure

We have one permanent residency position each calendar year. Evidence of an interest in neurologic rehabilitation is desirable, although we don't require any specific continuing education course work or specific clinical and/or didactic learning experiences to apply.

Between the clinical practice, mentoring, teaching, research and didactic programming, it is anticipated that the resident spends 50-55 hours per week on residency-related activities. In addition to direct patient care, this includes teaching prep time, data analysis, assigned readings, webinar attendance, researching given topics, etc.

Curriculum

The Neurologic Physical Therapy Residency offers a dynamic and immersive educational experience with over 300 hours of structured learning. Residents engage in weekly faculty-led modules, complemented by self-directed study using curated resources such as peer-reviewed literature, MedBridge content, and Neuroconsortium lectures. In addition to structured coursework, residents engage in:

4 patient-centered clinically appraised topics (CATs) to develop evidence-based decision-making skills.

to develop evidence-based decision-making skills. 12 case-based Tracer projects focused on neurologic diagnoses, fostering clinical reasoning and diagnostic proficiency.

Residents also benefit from exposure to diverse teaching methodologies through collaborative learning opportunities at two local Physical Therapy (DPT) programs.

All didactic offerings align with the Description of Residency Practice for Neurologic Physical Therapy, with the ultimate goal of preparing residents for success on the Neurologic Clinical Specialist (NCS) Board Certification Exam. Curriculum highlights include:

Clinical Knowledge & Reasoning

Identify personal learning gaps and build targeted study plans

Analyze patient data to understand pathophysiology and clinical presentation

Discuss key aspects of neurologic and pediatric conditions

Apply frameworks linking health conditions to functional limitations

Evidence-Based Practice & Research

Formulate focused clinical questions and conduct efficient literature searches

Translate current research into clinical evaluation and intervention strategies

Address barriers to implementing evidence in practice

Neuroplasticity & Rehabilitation Science

Understand mechanisms of neuroplasticity and their role in recovery

Design interventions that promote behavioral change

Explore advanced neurorehabilitation techniques like locomotor training and split-belt treadmill use

Investigate neuroprotective strategies for conditions such as Parkinson’s disease

Clinical Decision-Making & Intervention

Use structured frameworks for gait and balance training

Apply anatomy and physiology to differential diagnosis

Master vestibular rehabilitation techniques including canalith repositioning

Technology & Innovation

Explore emerging tools such as virtual reality, robotics, and therapeutic apps

Conduct seating evaluations including pressure mapping and wheelchair selection

Professionalism & Interdisciplinary Care

Demonstrate APTA core values in clinical and team settings

Adapt teaching strategies for diverse learners

Collaborate effectively within inter-professional teams

Special Topics in Neurologic Care

Understand aging in neurologic populations

Explore pharmacologic treatments and their long-term implications

Address ethical decision-making and quality of life in individuals with disabilities

Manage complications such as spasticity and immobility-related issues

Interpret diagnostic tests and integrate motor control research into practice

Clinical & Professional Experiences

Our residency offers a robust clinical experience totaling over 1,500 hours, structured across four specialized modules:

Module 1: Acute/Subacute Rehabilitation for TBI and CVA

Focused training in early recovery phases for individuals with traumatic brain injury and cerebrovascular accidents.

Focused training in early recovery phases for individuals with traumatic brain injury and cerebrovascular accidents. Module 2: Outpatient Neurologic Physical Therapy

Advanced practice in outpatient settings, emphasizing individualized care for a wide range of neurologic conditions.

Advanced practice in outpatient settings, emphasizing individualized care for a wide range of neurologic conditions. Module 3: Acute Care with Neurologic Focus

Immersive experience in hospital-based care, managing complex neurologic presentations in acute settings.

Immersive experience in hospital-based care, managing complex neurologic presentations in acute settings. Module 4: Spinal Cord Injury and Associated Disorders Rehabilitation

Comprehensive exposure to rehabilitation strategies for spinal cord injuries and related disorders.

Residents receive over 150 hours of dedicated mentoring, including direct observation and collaborative case discussions with experienced clinicians.

Unique Learning Opportunities

Residents have the opportunity to engage with the Rehabilitation & Engineering Center for Optimizing Veteran Engagement & Reintegration (RECOVER), contributing to cutting-edge research initiatives aimed at improving outcomes for Veterans.

Additional observational experiences include:

Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare

Observe the continuum of care for individuals with cerebral palsy, from early intervention to long-term management.

Observe the continuum of care for individuals with cerebral palsy, from early intervention to long-term management. University of Minnesota Health

Gain exposure to advanced assessment and treatment of balance and vestibular disorders.

Gain exposure to advanced assessment and treatment of balance and vestibular disorders. Struthers Parkinson’s Center

Participate in team-based evaluations and group programming, following individuals with Parkinson’s Disease through comprehensive care.

How to apply

Who can apply

Am I Eligible? Checklist for VA Health Professions Trainee (HPT)

Residents are employed by the Minneapolis VA Health Care System; therefore applicants need to be U.S. citizens . *

. Licensed physical therapists; you will need to be licensed to practice in Minnesota by the start of the residency program.

Physical therapy students; you must be on track to graduate by May of the year you will start the residency program (in July).

We prefer that the incoming residents have passed the licensure exam on the April test date, although registration for the July test date is acceptable. Failure to pass the licensure exam will result in termination of the residency.

Application process

Applicants are encouraged to submit applications through RF-PTCAS between September 15, 2026 and January 17, 2027. To be considered for the residency, please submit the following items:

Three essay questions

Current curriculum vitae (CV) or resume

Graduate transcripts (unofficial transcripts are acceptable at the time of application. If you are offered an interview, official transcripts will be required at that time)

(unofficial transcripts are acceptable at the time of application. If you are offered an interview, official transcripts will be required at that time) Three letters of reference from individuals familiar with your clinical work

Applications are submitted using the RF-PTCAS system.

Prior to submitting an application, please check the "Am I Eligible?" checklist to determine if you are eligible to apply to our program.

Timeline for the application process

Application opens September 15 each year

Application closes at the end of the third week in January

Interviews will take place during the first and second week of March

Selections and notifications will be made during the last 2 weeks of March

The residency will begin in early July

Financial fact sheet