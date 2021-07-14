Physical therapy neurologic residency program

Program summary

Residents start the year-long program the last Monday in June. They are employed by the Minneapolis VA Health Care System; therefore applicants need to be U.S. citizens. Residents treat their neurologic patient caseload about 30 hours per week - rotating through acute inpatient rehab, spinal cord rehab and outpatient neurology, as well as some outside experiences in pediatrics, vestibular rehab and Parkinson’s rehabilitation.

Residents are also involved in mentoring sessions with expert clinicians a minimum of 4 hours per week, didactic coursework 6-8 hours per week, research exposure and a variety of teaching opportunities throughout the year at St. Catherine’s University and Concordia-St. Paul. Residents who successfully complete the program are eligible to apply to sit for the NCS exam.

Application process

We participate in the RF-PTCAS universal application service for residency and fellowship programs, which starts each new year’s residency application cycle in October. For details and timely updates go to APTA’s website.

Timeline for the application process

Application opens October 1 each year

Application closes at the end of the third week in January

Interviews will take place during the first and second week of March

Selections and notifications will be made during the last 2 weeks of March

The residency will always begin on the 3rd or 4th Monday of June

Residency outcomes

100% first time pass rate on NCS exam

100% of residents report feeling satisfied or highly satisfied with the neurologic residency program on the 6 month and 12 month Resident Satisfaction Survey

100% of residents achieve required number of clinical hours within 18/19 diagnostic categories within the Description of Residency Practice (DRP).

100% of residents receive at minimum 400 hours (or greater) of instructional hours during the residency program

100% of residents receive 200 mentoring hours during the residency program

100% of residents attend at minimum 1 professional conference (CSM) during the residency program

Lori Danzl, PT

Residency Program Director

Minneapolis VAHCS, PM&R (117)

One Veterans Drive,

Minneapolis MN 55417

Phone: 612-467-3073

Email: Lori.Danzl@va.gov

Michelle Peterson, DPT NCS

Residency Training Director

Minneapolis VAHCS, PM&R (117)

One Veterans Drive,

Minneapolis MN 55417

Phone: 612-467-1369

Email: Michelle.Peterson@va.gov